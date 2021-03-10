£11.8m in Covid-19 support for childcare providers

The Education Minister said funding would be in addition to £20.5m in emergency funding for the sector last year.

"This will provide a financial contribution towards ongoing additional costs that childcare providers are incurring while coping with significantly reduced demand for their services during current restrictions," said Peter Weir.

"This is the latest of a number of financial support schemes designed and implemented specifically for the childcare sector during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Peter Weir

"This reflects the very important role that providers continue to play in ensuring the availability of childcare provision while at the same time making sure families can access safe and responsive care."

The funding is the second phase of a scheme to help the sector and will be available to providers who have continued to operate through the pandemic, as well as those who have had to temporarily suspend their services. The funding covers the period from January 1 to March 31.