1,200 students caught in university dispute left fearing for graduation

University and College Union (UCU) workers and supporters on a picket line at Queens University Belfast. Picture date: Monday March 21, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story ULSTER Strike. Photo credit should read: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

DUP MP Sammy Wilson has said that university students shouldn’t be used as leverage in a pay negotiation process.

He was commenting as it was confirmed that around 1,200 students at Queen’s University may not be awarded their degrees as planned this summer.

The Belfast Telegraph revealed last month that the onging industrial action - which included a boycott of marking assignments by some lecturers - would have an effect on final grading for up to 13 subjects, putting graduation ceremonies in jeopardy.

“I have been contacted by many students in relation to this issue,” the East Antrim MP said.

“They are rightly concerned that either not being able to graduate, or that not receiving their final degree result could impact employment prospects.

“Many of these students previously had their studies significantly impacted by Covid and a lack of face-to-face teaching earlier in their degree course. Despite this they continued to pay fees for the educational experience they should have received.

“I would encourage universities to resolve the pay issue with unions. Lecturers, like others have been impacted by inflation and falling real-term wages.

"They deserve a pay increase, but students and their future employment prospects should not be used as leverage in that discussion. There should be some level of sanction imposed if lecturers are not carrying out the duty they owe to the students taking these courses.

“This will be a cohort of students emerging from an already disrupted university course, saddled with student debt yet they may face difficulties getting into the workforce through an inability to demonstrate they have the qualifications required.”

Sinn Fein has also called for the university and the UCU union to “engage constructively”.

Pádraig Delargy MLA has said students should be awarded their qualifications but employees at the university should also be paid fairly.

The party spokesperson for Higher and Further Education said: “Reports that students may not be able to graduate this summer has created stress and anxiety for many who need their qualifications awarded to move into employment or further study.

“Queen’s University and the Universities and Colleges Employer Association (UCEA) must engage constructively to deliver fair pay for workers,” he added.

“This delay is an outworking of the failure of university employers to engage constructively with staff on demand for fair pay and it must be resolved.

“Workers should receive the pay that they deserve and students the qualifications that they have worked so hard to achieve.”

A video message from the university’s Vice Chancellor Professor Ian Greer told students on Wednesday: “As a result of this action some students across all year groups will be affected.

“Today I want to focus on the approximately 1,200 final year students who will be affected this summer.

“Despite our best efforts we expect that this will result in approximately 40 students being unable to graduate. We will meet with this group directly.”

Hundreds of other final year students have been told that where all their marks are not available they may get a degree without a title or a grade.

The UCU Union said it was ‘furious’ that the dispute over wages and conditions has reached this stage and that they were “angered at the continuing lack of progress in resolving a pay dispute that has been ongoing for five years,” the union added.

“Staff are desperate for a solution and horrified by the damage being done by university management to the students progression and the value of their degrees.

“Students and staff have been badly let down.”