£15,000 in bookings gone as one business counts cost of education budget uncertainty

A north coast business owner believes he is one of the early victims of spending cuts across education and youth services after seeing his bookings drop by over £15,000 this year.

Ricky Martin runs Alive Surf School in Portrush and for the last 10 years has been providing surfing lessons through youth groups and schools across Northern Ireland.

He said the lack of bookings has left a huge hole in business finances, and believes the shortfall is due to uncertainty over funding due to cuts being made to the Stormont budget.

While proposed cuts to a number of youth services will now not go ahead, a move announced by the Department of Education on Thursday, that will come too late to save bookings for the season.

“The lessons for students and youth groups was never just an add-on for the business, it’s a core part of the business,” he said.

“Some of the groups who have come to me for the past six, seven, even 10 years simply haven’t booked this year and the only thing I can put that down to is the uncertainty over future funding.

“For every decision made at the top level in Northern Ireland, the effects trickle down. There will be plenty of similar businesses left wondering where the bookings have gone to. The trickling down of these decisions on funding effect not only the businesses, but the young people involved.

"I’ve lost count of the number of young people who have come here from underprivileged backgrounds, who might not have even been in the sea, who have been inspired. These schemes shape lives in a way no one but the young people involved can appreciate. That impact is real, and it’s getting lost in the scramble to save money.

“The kids who come to me tell me it’s been the best day of their lives,” he added. “They get an experience they’ll still be talking abut when they’re 40. As always, the real impact, the real hurt, is caused to those who have the least. For many of them, they see what life can offer, they see opportunities.”

Ricky Martin (right) who runs Alive Surf School in Portrush, pictured with his brother Chris

"Some even say it has inspired them to get a job so they can continue experiencing life to the fullest they can, as if getting a job wasn’t even something they had considered before. They come from unstable backgrounds, low mental health backgrounds and these schemes open so many opportunities. All that is being lost.”

Among the youth and early years programmes to be spared proposed cuts are the Pathway Fund, Sure Start, Bright Start and Toybox.

The department also said it would not proceed with all the cuts proposed for the Extended School programme. Parents had expressed concerns over how reductions to these schemes could affect vulnerable children.

Dr Mark Browne, the Department of Education’s permanent secretary, said that given the scale and impact of the cuts he believed they were “a decision that should be taken by a minister, not a permanent secretary”.

The department has already implemented cost-cutting moves including halting the Engage, Healthy Happy Minds and School Holiday Food Grant schemes from the end of March 2023.

The Pathway Fund supports 187 early years organisations across Northern Ireland, while Sure Start funds centres which aim to support the wellbeing of children before they start school.

The Extended Schools programme enabled almost 500 schools to provide extra services like counselling, breakfasts and after-school clubs.