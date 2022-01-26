43,000 applications for primary and pre-school places in NI ahead of deadline

Over 43,000 applications have been made for primary and pre-school places for the next academic year, the Education Authority (EA) has revealed.

The deadline for applying for a place for pre-school or primary school in September 2022 is noon on Friday and the figure represents over 94% of the projected number of children for the school year September 2022-June 2023.

The EA are now making a final push to reach the small number of families who may not have applied for a place.

“We are delighted that so many families have already applied for a place in pre-school, or primary one for September 2022,” said EA head of pupil admissions, Peter Canavan.

“However, we want to make sure that all families of children eligible to apply for a place are aware of the deadline. We work hard with colleagues in other organisations, such as Sure Start and children charities to reach all families.

“We want to highlight the deadline of the online admissions process to those small number of families who may not be aware of the process. So, if you know of any family who may not have applied for a place, could you please encourage them to do so. We also want to make people aware that we are here to help and support them through the process through our email and telephone helpdesk.”

Children born on or between July 2, 2017 and July 1, 2018 will be compulsory school age in September 2022 and an application must be made for a primary one place.

Parents of children born on or between 2 July 2018 and 1 July 2019, can apply for a funded pre-school place in a nursery school or nursery unit in a primary school or a voluntary/private playgroup participating in the Pre-School Education Programme.

Parents of children born on or between July 1, 2019 and July 1, 2020, can also apply for a funded pre-school place but only in a nursery school or nursery unit in a primary school and can only be admitted after target age children are admitted and where funded places remain.

Should the NI Assembly pass a bill on introducing a flexible school starting age, this will be the final year when some parents do not have a choice of when their children start school.

If a flexible school starting age is granted accelerated passage through Stormont, parents of children born between April 1 and July 1 will have the option to opt to start school in the September following their fifth birthday.