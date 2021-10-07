56 grammar schools in NI sign up for single transfer test

The majority of grammar schools in Northern Ireland have agreed to proceed with a single post-primary transfer test from 2023.

The move will involve the setting up of a new company - the Schools’ Entrance Assessment Group (SEAG) - to run the test, which will be on behalf of 56 grammar schools which have signed up for the process.

The single test will replace the dual tests, which have been run by the AQE and PPTC since the end of the Eleven Plus exam in 2008.

Though the transfer tests were cancelled in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there are set to be held next month for thousands of P7 pupils.

2022 will be the final year of the separate processes, with most Catholic grammars using the PPTC examinations and mainly Protestant schools using the AQE format.

Around 60 grammar schools and several integrated schools have continually used the transfer tests to select pupil intake for year 8.

While the plans for introducing the single test were revealed two weeks ago, Grammar school principals had until September 29 to confirm whether they wished to be part of the new process.

The document “Towards a Single Assessment”, which had been drawn up by a group of principals, had been delivered to principal earlier in September.

Though many have welcomed the standardisation of the transfer test system, there remains opposition to academic selection from all the unionist parties at Stormont, with a warning that the new format must not be a return of the old Eleven Plus

“It serves neither our pupils, teachers or schools well and it’s long past time a level playing field was created,” said SDLP Education spokesperson Daniel McCrossan.

“Anything that improves the experience of our pupils is a positive, but it is deeply regrettable that transfer tests remain in use long after they have proved themselves archaic and unfit for purpose. The idea that we can rank our children in a way that has a significant impact on their lives at the age of 11 is appalling.

“This new single transfer test cannot simply be a return to the 11-plus,” he said. Children’s Commissioner Koulla Yiasouma has said the plan amounts to no more than a tinkering around the edges of an education system that needs a complete overhaul.

“I am on record as being utterly opposed to any system that so profoundly selects our 10 and 11 year olds,” she said.

“For some children these plans will reduce the number of tests they would sit, which in itself is welcome. However it does very little to remove the deep seated inequalities that academic selection perpetuates in our society, and could be viewed as smacking of desperation after the debacle of last year.

“Our education system needs a root and branch reform, not a further sticking plaster and tinkering around the edges.”

The SEAG document revealed the new assessment will consist of two tests comprising English and mathematics items.

“The tests will be on separate dates - probably two weeks apart,” the company revealed.

“There will be a mixture of multiple choice and free response (supply) items.”

Irish-language versions of the transfer test will also be provided, with parents asked to pay a £20 entry fee, though there would be no charge for pupils who qualify for free school meals.

In a statement the group of principals behind the plans - the AQE/PPTC Implementation Team - revealed the number of schools who had decided to join the new organisation.

“We are pleased to announce that 56 schools have agreed to join the new Schools’ Entrance Assessment Group and we are awaiting final responses from a few other schools,” they said.

“Principals of the member schools have been asked to indicate their interest in joining the SEAG Board of Directors and we look forward to the first meeting of member schools in November 2021.

“25 schools who had previously used AQE tests have agreed to join the new group, 27 who had used PPTC tests and four who had used both tests to select pupils.

“Eighteen of the schools are located in the greater Belfast area; the other 38 are spread right across Northern Ireland,” they said.