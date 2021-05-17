70% of students worried over finances due to Covid: study

A third of students across the UK have been forced to cut back on food to afford living costs, a survey has found.

The National Union of Students is now calling for an urgent support package.

Union leaders are warning that with only 15% of students being able to access hardship funds, the struggle to make ends meet will continue through the summer months.

Research from the NUS shows the Covid-19 pandemic has impacted the incomes of three in five UK students and 70% are worried about their ability to manage financially. Soaring accommodation costs have led a fifth of students to be unable to pay their rent since January.

Students are also finding that their usual sources of support are running dry: half of students say that the income of someone who supports them financially has also been impacted by Covid-19 and one in 10 have taken out bank loans to stay afloat.

A further one in 10 students had been forced to turn to a food bank, a figure that has been steadily increasing this past year.

Compared to six months ago, more people say they have sought assistance and only 15% have utilised hardship funds available from their institution. Those most likely to report the greatest suffering are already marginalised groups such as disabled students, students of colour, international students and those with caring responsibilities.

Without support into summer the union fears the situation will only get more desperate.

Three in four either have a job for the summer or are looking for one but of the 42% actively looking half have no confidence at all they will find one. And over two thirds question whether they will manage financially at all over the summer months.

Ellen Fearon, NUS-USI president, said that while some students have been able to get access to the government’s Covid disputation grant, the fact that so many more students have received no financial support has left many in difficulty.

“In Northern Ireland, full time students in higher education received a £500 Covid disruption grant last month as part of the student support package,” she said “Despite calls for the scheme to be extended students in further education, part-time and non-EU international these students have been left behind. The fact remains that £500 is a drop in the ocean compared to the disruption and financial hardship students have faced this year, and they will need significantly more support as we enter the summer months.”

The findings of the survey also point to more long-term problems with the affordability of learning — seven in 10 students are concerned about their ability to manage financially beyond the pandemic and out of those respondents with a student loan, only a third agree that it covers the cost of living.

The Department for Economy said the Minister is “acutely aware of the issues”.

"That is why she put in place a package of measures costing more than £37m to support Higher Education students which is among the most generous in the UK or Ireland," a spokesperson said. “Furthermore, the Minister has provided an additional £16.5m in financial support in 2020/21 to Further Education students and colleges.”