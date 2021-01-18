£772k spent maintaining schools that no one uses... three buildings empty for more than 50 years

Three buildings still being looked after have lain empty for more than 50 years

Disused: the main entrance at the former Faughan Valley High School site in Drumahoe outside Derry

More than three quarters of a million pounds has been spent in the last five years on the upkeep of Northern Ireland's former school buildings, some of which have been out of use for decades.

Of the total £772,000 spent by the Education Authority on maintaining previous school properties, £234,000 alone has gone on the upkeep of the former Faughan Valley High School site, which has lain vacant for 13 years. The Education Authority is looking to sell off the site in the near future, and confirmed it is in negotiations with a potential purchaser. If any deal is completed it will drastically reduce outgoings on the upkeep of vacant and derelict properties.

Included in the figures are 50 buildings and plots of land which are no longer in educational use, though only three of those are currently listed for sale on the open market.

Three properties have remained in Education Authority hands for over half a century.

Causeway School in Bushmills, Co Antrim has remained vacant for 58 years; Tullybane Primary School in Clougmills for 52 years; and it's been 51 years since Tullygrawley Primary School in Ballymena was in educational use.

Sixteen other properties have been in the hands of the Education Authority for more than 10 years after closure, including the former Dromore Central Primary School, which has been closed for 14 years and cost £34,000 to maintain over the last five.

Land at the former Cavehill Primary School has been maintained for the past 39 years; the former Upper Buckna Primary School in Broughshane for 34 years; and the former Ravernette Primary School in Lisburn has been in Education Authority hands for 24 years.

Other high spends in the last five years include £143,000 on a site at Strabane/Liskey Road; £108,000 on the upkeep of land at the site of the old Orangefield High School in Belfast; £63,000 on Ebrington Primary School in Londonderry, which hasn't been operational for the past three years; and £60,000 at the vacant Knockbreda High School which has been listed as vacant for the last six years.

A spokesperson for the EA said that while it does seek to keep expenditure to a minimum, the majority of the money is spent on ensuring the buildings are safe.

"When an EA property becomes vacant, it may be put to alternative use, retained for a future educational use or disposed of in line with current guidance from Land and Property Services," a spokesperson said. "In all cases, we manage the expenditure on vacant properties by reducing all associated costs to a minimum while ensuring buildings are safe and secure.

"We are currently exploring development options with a potential purchaser for the former Faughan Valley High School site and buildings."

The figures, obtained in an Assembly question by SDLP MLA Colin McGrath, also revealed that the amount spent by the Education Authority on rates for school buildings has increased by almost £10m over the past five years and now stands at almost £50m a year across all district council areas.

Education Authority properties in Belfast account for the largest proportion of the rates bill, with £9.69m spent in the 2020-21 calendar year.