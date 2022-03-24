‘A good day for fairness and equality’ as Bill to end religious discrimination in recruitment of teachers is passed

Schools will no longer be allowed to discriminate on religious grounds when appointing new teachers after MLAs unanimously passed new legislation.

The Private Members' bill from Chris Lyttle was among those to pass through the Assembly on the final day of business in the current mandate.

"It is a good day for fairness and equality,” said Mr Lyttle.

“I am delighted this Bill has passed its final stage and will now progress into legislation,” he said.

“The broad public and political consensus for it has become increasingly clear and I thank all those who supported it at its various stages.

"It was almost beyond belief that in 2022, almost all other professions in Northern Ireland except teachers could rely on fair employment legislation to protect them from discrimination on the grounds of their perceived religious faith. Thankfully, that will not be the case for much longer.”

The new Bill will come into operation two years after Royal Assent is given, and the support in the Assembly has been welcomed by a leading teaching union.

Dr Patrick Roach, NASUWT general secretary, said: “We welcome the passage of this Bill today which brings us closer to ending the long-standing exemption to fair employment legislation in Northern Ireland.

“Discrimination is damaging to children’s education and to the wellbeing and careers of teachers. Removing the exemption will support efforts to tackle prejudice and hatred and will help schools to nurture and promote social inclusion.

“No teacher should be denied the opportunity to teach or to lead schools on the basis of their religious belief.”

NASUWT national official Justin McCamphill added: “It is disappointing that teachers will still have to wait two years for equal employment rights in Northern Ireland, but nevertheless, this is an important milestone in the history of equality legislation in Northern Ireland.”

It was also welcomed by the Integrated Education Fund (IEF).

“This signals a significant move forward for education in Northern Ireland,” said Tina Merron, IEF chief executive.

“The Bill allows the ending of discriminatory employment practices in teaching and will help provide our children with the best education to prepare them for full engagement in society. I would like to thank Chris Lyttle and the whole Northern Ireland Assembly for supporting.”

Dr Matthew Milliken, from the UNESCO Centre in Ulster University's school of education, added: “The Fair Employment and Treatment (Northern Ireland) Order 1998 outlawed discrimination on the grounds of religious belief and political opinion in a number of settings. Article 71 of the Order, however, specifically exempts schoolteachers from employment protection under the legislation; in effect allowing boards of governors (who appoint and promote teachers) to discriminate between candidates on the basis of their faith and their community identity.

“The exception also means that there is no requirement for authorities that employ teachers to monitor the community composition of their workforces.

“This meant there were no official records of the community profile of teachers employed in controlled schools, non-denominational voluntary grammars, integrated schools, Irish medium schools, Catholic-maintained schools and voluntary grammar schools managed under the auspices of the Catholic authorities.

“The passing of this Bill will have a significant impact on addressing this major unequal treatment of teachers compared to other areas of work in Northern Ireland and ensure society values equality of opportunity and that we want our children to be educated by the best teacher – not just the best available teacher of a particular faith.”

The Assembly also passed legislation from SDLP MLA Pat Catney which will make period products freely available in schools, colleges and public buildings.

“This is what politics should be about and it is the whole reason I am involved in political life,” Mr Catney said.

“Over the last two years, I have heard heartbreaking stories about young women forced to use toilet paper, cloth and newspaper as an alternative to period products because the cost is so prohibitive. As a father and a grandfather, I couldn’t bear the thought of any of our girls going through that.

“So, while I might have been thought of as an unlikely advocate, I have been so inspired by the passion of activists and the experience of people who have come forward to us with their story. Our new law will make period products free for anyone who needs them in school, college or in any public building. We have made a lasting difference to the lives of so many people and it is, honestly, one of the greatest achievements of my life.

“This is a huge victory for campaigners and for anyone who has ever struggled to access period products. I hope, as a result of the legislation we have passed today, that no one will have to endure the indignity of period poverty.”