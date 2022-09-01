A grand design: £364m Ulster University campus ready to welcome Belfast students

At £363.9m, you’d expect the new Ulster University campus in Belfast city centre to be an impressive feat of architecture – and you’d be right.

The statistics backing up the build trip off the tongue: 2,900 doors, 650,000 bricks, 18 lifts, 95,000 computer floor tiles, 606km of data cables, 19 different roof levels, 23 different types of glass covering, over 300 learning spaces and a 350-seat lecture theatre.

And that’s just for starters. The real statistics will pile up in the years to come - with the building designed to last for three centuries as it promises to inspire a new generation of students who are starting in just over two weeks.

It might not look it, but it’s so expansive that, once inside, there are guide maps posted at regular intervals.

Around 15,000 students will have the Belfast campus as their base when the doors open on September 19, where the magnificent atria reach for the sky from inside glass-encased prisms of natural light.

New Ulster University campus in Belfast (Presseye).

It may be lost on those rushing to find their lecture theatre, but even the colour co-ordination has taken its lead from rockpools in the Belfast hills which stretch out from roof garden cafes where trees puncture the high tech stored behind the walls.

Getting ready to greet new students at Ulster University (Presseye).

Deciding between revamping Jordanstown or creating a new base in the city centre, the lure of Belfast proved too much to resist.

While some facilities will remain on the north coast, which is to remain home to the sports science department, the majority of students and staff will make the transition to Belfast.

Interaction has been key to the design. Though departments have their own space, mingling has been encouraged thanks to a mix of open spaces where students and staff can gather in their hundreds, or find quiet corners for study.

A lecture hall at the new Ulster University campus in Belfast tour (Presseye).

There has already been some life around the campus. Last September, the university began to welcome staff and students. That was followed by the launch of the first phase of the redevelopment which saw Ulster University’s founding art school become the first to occupy it.

Ulster University plays a vital role in the economic development of local communities and the enhanced Belfast site will bring with it an estimated investment regeneration impact of circa £1.4bn.

The library at the new Ulster University campus in Belfast (Presseye).

Reflecting on the university’s commitment to social mobility, civic engagement, and shaping career potential, the equivalent of over 100 years of training, apprenticeships and placement opportunities have already been provided during the construction phase.

Social clauses included in the contract as a condition of the build programme focused on supporting the long-term unemployed, student work placements, and apprenticeships in areas such as mechanical and electrical work, quantity surveying, procurement and supply chain management, accountancy, construction and administration.

New Ulster University campus in Belfast tour (Presseye).

Vice-chancellor Professor Paul Bartholomew said: “Our new campus will foster creative talent, scientific expertise and enquiry, engineering innovation and entrepreneurial drive all under one roof, and marks a milestone for those who study with us, work with us and partner with us.

“It drives forward a re-imagining of the teaching and learning experience that is deployed across all our campuses, including recent enhancements first introduced at Magee and Coleraine, accelerating innovation in how we do things and ensuring implementation of best practice.

Stairway to possibility: Ulster University campus in Belfast (Presseye).

“It’s a campus where our students will fulfil their potential and thrive, with the opportunity to learn and study in a style that suits them, supported by the very latest technology and facilities. It also offers our staff a quality and vibrant place to work, connected to the social, artistic, residential and business community in the area.

“The campus will be a home not only to those staff and students who will work and study here, but also to colleagues from other campuses and our many external partners who will now bring to life a remarkable campus in the city centre.”

And it’s a fancy, expensive bit of kit to be proud of in the heart of a city that needs to be reinvigorated.