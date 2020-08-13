A Level results day: Share your reaction and experiences in Northern Ireland

Are you an A Level or AS Level student, a parent or a teacher in Northern Ireland? Tell us how you feel about this year’s results

Pupils at St Dominics Grammar in west Belfast turn up for their A Level results. PACEMAKER BELFAST 13/08/2020

Around 28,000 anxious pupils received their results online on Thursday morning with 37% getting lesser grades than their teachers had estimated and only 5.3% having theirs raised in Northern Ireland.

After exams were cancelled by the coronavirus pandemic, grades have been calculated through teacher assessments and a computer-generated 'standardisation' model used by Northern Ireland's exams board CCEA, however the body has recognised that there would "anomalies" in the results.

A Level marks are based on previous AS results and teachers predicted grades, while AS Level results also take into account prior school and college achievement.

