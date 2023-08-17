A-level results day sparks joy, relief and next-step decisions for pupils across Northern Ireland

Niko Hale, Ellie Mae Quinn and Therese Tohill during A-Level results day at St Mary's Grammar School on August 17th 2023. (Photo by Aodhan Roberts for Belfast Telegraph)

Front row (L-R): Adam Gilligan, Kerry O'Connor, Anna Higgins, Meabh Larkin, Zach Hamill and Back Row (L-R) James Gribbin, Cian Scullion, Pierce Morgan, Dara Friel, Tom Gribbins and Tom McLarnon during A-Level results day at St Mary's Grammar School on August 17th 2023. (Photo by Aodhan Roberts for Belfast Telegraph)

Front row (L-R): Niko Hale, Maeve Duffin, Therese Tohill, Kara McCallion, Ana McGrath and Middle row (L-R): Marcus Valloso, Aodhan McEldowney, Christopher McDonnell, Matthew Lynn, Adam Gilligan and Back row (L-R): Meabh Larkin, Kerry O'Connor, Catherine Cassidy, Amy Rose, Niamh Stone, Rachel Keenan and Principal Paul McClean. (Photo by Aodhan Roberts for Belfast Telegraph)

Principal Paul McClean with students Kate Higgins (left) and Eimear Mallon during A-Level results day at St Mary's Grammar School on August 17th 2023. (Photo by Aodhan Roberts for Belfast Telegraph)

Lana Sefton, Katie Toms and Emma Sargent during A-Level results day at Antrim Grammar School on August 17th 2023. (Photo by Aodhan Roberts for Belfast Telegraph)

Cain Mitchell and Ben Simpson during A-Level results day at Antrim Grammar School on August 17th 2023. (Photo by Aodhan Roberts for Belfast Telegraph)

Lucy Ewart, Rebecca Hemphill, Olivia Hood. Lucia Pandolfi, Ellie Bassett, Cara Berry and Katie Bushe during A-Level results day at Antrim Grammar School on August 17th 2023. (Photo by Aodhan Roberts for Belfast Telegraph)

Anna Hinfey, Anna Mulholland, Luke Burns and Shea Reid during A-Level results day at St Mary's Grammar School on August 17th 2023. (Photo by Aodhan Roberts for Belfast Telegraph)

Rachel Eagleson, Mairead Moran and Adam Neill during A-Level results day at Antrim Grammar School on August 17th 2023. (Photo by Aodhan Roberts for Belfast Telegraph)

Katie Bushe, Cara Berry and Ellie Bassett during A-Level results day at Antrim Grammar School on August 17th 2023. (Photo by Aodhan Roberts for Belfast Telegraph)

Robyn Patterson during A-Level results day at Antrim Grammar School on August 17th 2023. (Photo by Aodhan Roberts for Belfast Telegraph)

Katie Bushe, Cara Berry and Ellie Bassett during A-Level results day at Antrim Grammar School on August 17th 2023. (Photo by Aodhan Roberts for Belfast Telegraph)

Garfield Lithco, Cameron Doone, Caleb Lindsay, Lucia Pandolfi, Nathaniel Wylie and Jonny Soglohoun during A-Level results day at Antrim Grammar School on August 17th 2023. (Photo by Aodhan Roberts for Belfast Telegraph)

Carter Francis, Owen Pinkerton, Dale McKinstry and Sarah McClean during A-Level results day at Antrim Grammar School on August 17th 2023. (Photo by Aodhan Roberts for Belfast Telegraph)

Rhianna Cassidy and Mia Donnelly at St Dominic’s Grammar School in West Belfast receive their results on Thursday. (Photo by Colm Lenaghan)

For many, there were the smiles of achievement; for others, the frowns and considerations of where to head next. A-level results day brought its usual mix of highs and lows as pupils gathered at schools across Northern Ireland to receive their grades.

At Antrim Grammar School, the broadest smile of all belonged to Robyn Patterson, who gained A*AA in French, Spanish and Moving Image Arts to secure her place at the University of Oxford to study French for the next four years.

“I’ve been scared the whole summer,” she admitted.

“I was hoping for a place at Worcester College. I did the interview sitting in my kitchen at home, but now it’s all confirmed it’s just so exciting. I’ve just told my mum and dad and they’re thrilled. I’m about to call my granny now to give her the news.”

A-level results: Hazelwood Intergrated College receive their A-level results as NI secures top results

While it was a day of excitement for Robyn, others who had achieved success were still facing big decisions.

Owen Pinkerton’s results — three A* and one B — will see him off to study engineering.

“I’ll be going to Durham University,” he said, with the thought of moving away from home for the first time his main concern.

“All of a sudden I feel a little nervous about it. It’s just become a little more real today. I’m already preparing myself for a lot more hard work.”

Others have had a change of plan. Carter Francis achieved A*AA in physics, chemistry and biology.

“I’m pleasantly surprised. I’m going to apply to [study] medicine for next year now. I’ll take a year out. I have a job lined up to earn some money and travel a bit.”

Antrim Grammar School head girl Lucia Pandolfi was delighted with her three A* grades and is now looking forward to a year away from her studies.

“I’m going to defer my degree for a year,” she said.

“I want to travel, work, save and enjoy life for a year when I can, then it’ll be Ulster University to study radiography and imaging.”

Twenty miles away, St Mary’s Grammar School in Magherafelt has a long tradition of academic success — and this year was no different.

The scenes were similar as school friends hugged, looked forward to a night of celebration and said farewell to the school at which they spent seven years of their lives.

Anna Mulholland achieved three As in geography, health and social care and business studies.

“Communication and advertising marketing at Ulster University is what I planned to do and I’m delighted that’s what I’ll be doing,” she said.

“I’ve loved the last two years. It’s been a really great school and I’ll miss this place. Hopefully we can all stay in touch, but we all know we’re ready for a different chapter now.”

Anna Hinfey’s three A* grades in economics, history and maths means she is off to study actuary at Queen’s University.

“I’m ready to go and enjoy it now,” she said.

For Shea Read, meanwhile, there has been a late change of heart.

“I got A*AA in English literature, history and business studies. I’ve decided in the last couple of days to do law at Queen’s. I changed my mind at the last minute,” he said.

“It’s a relief to get today out of the way. It does hang over you all summer.”

But a decision is still to be made by Luke Burns after his A*AA grades.

“Again, it’s a relief to get today over with. I’ve two offers to choose from now: medicine or actuary at Queen’s. There’s a bit of thinking to do.”

Elsewhere, at Hazelwood Integrated College in Belfast, A-level and BTEC students were also receiving their long-awaited results.

Anna-Rose Conlon (18) was pleased with her CCD grades and has decided to defer her university studies at the moment.

“I’m hoping to hold off a bit on university. I’m getting sorted to get a house put together and getting baby stuff in because I’m expecting,” she said.

Anna-Rose told of how thankful she was for the support she received throughout her A-levels.

“A lot of people really pushed me, especially my drama teacher and one of my science teachers,” she explained.

“They told me straight up and really made sure that I was on the ball with everything. Even when I fell behind they were like, ‘No, we are not leaving you behind.’”

Lauren Johnston (18) received ABB grades in sociology, health and social care and childcare.

Feeling proud of her grades, she is thankful all her hard work paid off.

“It was a stressful year but it was worth it,” she said.

“[My teachers were] so helpful. I couldn’t have done it without them. They put up with me through all my meltdowns and stressful times.”

Following her success at A-level, Lauren is hoping to enter a career in education.

“I’m planning on taking a gap year and go and get a job as a classroom assistant,” she said.

Lauren’s advice to young people starting their A-levels in September is to work hard.

“Just stick with it and put the work in and you will get what you deserve in the end,” she said.

Cain Mitchell and Ben Simpson during A-Level results day at Antrim Grammar School on August 17th 2023. (Photo by Aodhan Roberts for Belfast Telegraph)

Owen Knox (18) earned A*AC grades in business studies, public services and history.

He enjoyed all of his A-level subjects, particularly business studies, a love he hopes to share with the next generation of students.

“I plan on going to university, going to Stranmillis, and becoming a business studies teacher,” he said.

Owen’s advice to GCSE students interested in studying A-levels is to stay up to date with all their work.

“Definitely revise early. Don’t fall behind in your coursework — that’s a mistake I’ve made and I had to pay for it at the end of the year by staying after school almost every day for an hour or two. So definitely don’t fall behind,” he said.

Ethan Watts (18) was pleased with his DCA* grades in media studies, drama and hospitality and is excited to start university in September.

“I’ve got an offer that I have accepted in Ulster [University], up in Derry. I’m going to study drama. I’m planning to be an actor, so I need to get my skills in acting,” he said.

Ethan advises anyone who is interested in studying A-levels in September to remember it’s a big step up from GCSEs.

“Just because it’s three courses [does not mean it is] going to be easy. It’s a lot of work, but it’s worth it in the end,” he said.

Rachel Marchbank (19) was proud of her AAA* in art and design, Moving Image Arts and ICT.

Rachel is passionate about art and is hoping to find a career in the sector.

“I’m going over to Liverpool John Moores University and I’m hoping to do fine art,” she said.

“My teachers gave me a lot of support. There was plenty of time I went to them, stressed out of my mind, crying, just absolutely stressed, and they helped calm me down, just making jokes with me, so I definitely had a lot of support in that regard.”