A-level results: NI students secure best grades across UK, but top A and A* grades drop

Northern Ireland pupils have again outperformed their UK counterparts as A-level and AS-level results were revealed.

NI has the highest percentage of students who secured the top grades (A and A*) of all UK regions.

However, the number of top grades here overall dropped for the second consecutive year.

Some 37.5% of students in Northern Ireland achieved A*-A grades in their A-level results, compared to 44.0% in 2022.

By comparison, in Wales the figure was 34%, and in various English regions it varied from the north-east of England (22%) to London (30%).

The amount of A* grades given out has also taken a dip with 11.6% of students being awarded the top grade, compared to 2022 when 14.5% of students achieved the grade.

However, this is up from 2019 when just 8.0% were awarded the grade.

Thousands of AS and A-level students across Northern Ireland received their exam results this morning, in what is the only second batch of results from summer exams since 2019.

In total, 98.8% of students achieved grades A* to E (down from 99.1% last year), the highest across the UK.

In Wales the comparison figure was 97.5%, while in England it ranged from 96.8% (west Midlands) to 97.6% (north east of England)

Male students achieved a slightly higher rate of A* grades than females, although girls had a higher overall pass rate.

In 2020 and 2021 teacher-assessed grades were issued due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Figures released this morning from the Joint Council for Qualifications (JCQ) show 98.8% of students achieved A*-E grade compared to 99.1% in 2022.

Biology has also replaced mathematics as the popular subject for the first time in nine years – accounting for one in 10 entries

Geography is now also in the top five subject choices for male students.

The total number of A-level examination entries in Northern Ireland has also increased by 1.3% to 32,925 from 32,506 in 2022, in line with the school-age population.

Over a third of A-level entries in Northern Ireland continue to be in STEM subjects – Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics.

Students across Northern Ireland collected their results from 8am this morning.

UCAS, meanwhile, confirmed 79% of students across the UK have gained a place at their first choice of university or college.

This compares to 81% in 2022 when exams were reintroduced, and 74% in 2019, the last time grading arrangements were the same – according to UCAS data for results day.

Locally, 7,800 Northern Irish students have secured their first choice.

Gerry Campbell, chief executive of CCEA, said: “My congratulations to the thousands of students across Northern Ireland who received their results today. These young people are to be praised and admired for the resilience and hard work they have demonstrated throughout their studies.

“I would also like to thank and pay tribute to Northern Ireland’s school leaders, teachers and lecturers for the support, guidance and dedication that they provided for their students over the last year.

“In addition, I want to recognise the valuable and important work that examiners and moderators have carried out this year to enable students to get their results.

"On behalf of everyone at CCEA, I wish all students the very best for the next steps in their journey.”