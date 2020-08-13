A Level results: Northern Ireland's students and principals 'shocked and angered' as exams board lowers 37% of grades

School principals and pupils across Northern Ireland have been left shocked and angry after over a third of estimated grades were lowered by the exams board.

Around 28,000 anxious pupils received their results online this morning with 37% getting lesser grades than their teachers had estimated and only 5.3% having theirs raised.

Prior to the release of the bombshell results, students and teaching staff had been worried about Northern Ireland persisting with the method of calculating results of exams that had been cancelled by the coronavirus pandemic.

Here, A Level marks are based on previous AS results and teachers predicted grades.

And the outcome was similar to England, who use an almost identical system and where 36% of entries had a lower grade than the teachers predicted.

The proportion of A star grades, meanwhile, rose by 1%.

Bangor Academy principal Matthew Pitts said he was "devastated" after a whopping 63% of his school's grades were lowered over the A Level results model.

Schools were already fearing a lot of crestfallen pupils after exams board CCEA admitted in advance that there would be "anomalies in some of the grades awarded".

CCEA chief executive Justin Edwards defended the system used by his exams board.

"If we were to use teacher judgement on its own, the results for this year would have risen considerably," he told the BBC.

He added that predicted grades from teachers in previous years had indicated an "overconfidence" in some pupils.

Mr Edwards admitted that there will be anomalies and said that in those cases an appeals process would kick in to deal with it.