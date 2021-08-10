A-level results: Relief and satisfaction as students in Londonderry receive results after difficult year 

There was a mix of relief and satisfaction for students in Londonderry as they received their results after a Covid-disrupted year.

At St Cecilia’s College in the Creggan area of the city, principal Martine Mulhern said was "delighted" with results at AS and A-level.

Emily McFadden, from Foyle College

“They truly reflect each student’s ability and work ethic. We are so proud of each and every one of them and their application to their studies, in both our online platforms and in school, during a very difficult year," she said.

“I want to take this opportunity to congratulate them and to thank their parents for their unwavering support over the past two years.

“I also would like to pay tribute to all of the teachers and staff of St Cecilia’s for their consistent hard work, high expectations and unwavering belief in our students.”

At Foyle College, Ethan Wilson was picking up his A-level results early before heading off to work.

He was delighted, gaining a starred distinction in IT – equivalent to an A* - as well as Bs in maths and physics. “I couldn’t ask for anything better,” he said.

Foyle College student Joshua Milling

With Covid restrictions, young students faced disruption throughout the year.

“It was tough,” Ethan explained, “near the middle, it was hard to keep going.”

An unconditional offer for Disaster and Emergency Management means he will be making the trip to Coventry to start a three-year course in September.

He added: “I will miss Foyle College, it will be a different environment but I can’t wait to get across and get started.”

It was smiles all round for Emily McFadden, who got an A* in geology and As in biology and geography.

“I wasn’t expecting an A in biology, that was a complete surprise," she said.

Ellie Kennedy, from Foyle College

“It was a challenging year, a completely new form of education. I’m going to study Geology at The University of Edinburgh.

“I have a couple of friends in Glasgow, I wouldn’t know anyone in Edinburgh but I’m excited to go to a new city.

“It’ll be sad not seeing the teachers any more but it’ll be a new experience, you’ve got to do it.”

Joshua Milling received his AS results, achieving an A in physical education, a C in digital technology and a B in history.

“I knew I’d do well in PE but digital technology could have been better but I can apply myself a bit more next year and raise the grade.

“The school was really helpful this year during the pandemic, they made the battle with Covid much easier.

“I don’t know what I want to do at university at the minute but hopefully next year everything becomes more clear.”

Cavin Campbell got a merit in IT and Cs in history and life and health sciences.

He said: “I’m happy enough, I was expecting worse to be honest.

“It was a stressful enough year with Covid. I’m going to take a year out to get a part-time job.

“I’m happy enough to be leaving school.”

Ellie Kennedy got two As and a B which was more than she anticipated.

She will further her education at Ulster University Coleraine, where she’ll reconnect with some old primary school friends and is happy that she’ll be able to travel back and forth.

Beaming from ear to ear, Molly Hannaway got a clean sweep of As in biology, chemistry, maths and music at AS level.

“With Covid, all the exams got crushed together, you ended doing the same number but in just three weeks.

“It was hard being in and out but you just get on with it.

“I’m hoping to go on to study medicine at Queen’s.”