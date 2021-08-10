A-levels: Pressure now on universities to honour conditional offers made to NI students after record-breaking year

After a record-breaking year by Northern Ireland’s A-level students, the focus has now turned to getting all those who achieved their required grades into university.

The number of students here who attained an A* grade at A-level has increased by 2.3% on last year to a record high, as thousands of students receive their teacher-assessed A-level results.

More than half (51%) of the A-level entries in Northern Ireland have been awarded the top A* or A grades. It’s the first time that level of achievement has been reached.

Read more Top A-Level grades increase to record high in Northern Ireland as students receive their results

The last time formal exams were sat by students, just over a third achieved similar grades. That rose to 45% last year when teacher assessments were used for the first time.

The pressure will now be on universities to honour the conditional offers made to students.

Prof Paul Seawright, deputy vice-chancellor of Ulster University, said he will be happy to welcome all students who achieved the necessary grades.

Education Minister Michelle McIlveen, with Regent House Grammar School principal, Michael Carville, and students receiving their A Level results, Kayleigh Finlay, Daniel Hunter, Rachel Huddleston, Adam McCracken, and Megan Hunter Picture: Philip Magowan / Press Eye

“We have over 5,000 places available across four campuses. That’s more than we’ve ever had,” he said.

“If you meet the conditions of your offer, the university is obliged to take you and we’ll be delighted to welcome you.”

Professor David Jones, pro-vice chancellor for education and students at Queen’s University, added: “What we really want is to make sure that we can get as many people in as wish to come.”

He added that there were opportunities not only at Northern Ireland’s universities but also by entering the further education sector and moving to university through that route.

Education Minister Michelle McIlveen was at Regent House Grammar School in Newtownards to congratulate students and said conversations had already started with her counterparts in England, Scotland and Wales to ensure all young people get the place on courses their achievements deserve.

“This has been an incredibly difficult 17 months and we also have to recognise the dedication and professionalism of teaching staff who have worked incredibly hard ,” she said.

Education Minister Michelle McIlveen, pictured with Regent House Grammar School students receiving their A-Level results today Picture: Philip Magowan / Press Eye

“Lessons have been learned from last year when we were at the start of the pandemic. We have been able to adapt the process to ensure that young people have grades now to get on to the next steps in their lives.

“Moving back to formal exams now is the plan. That was announced early in May.

“Obviously we don’t yet know how Covid is going to impact as we go forward, but we have a plan in place which can be adapted accordingly. We can see that there are processes we can put in place that we can learn from this as well, but hopefully we’ll be in a place where we can have the standardised tests again.”

While appeals from many students are expected, the mnister said that would be he case in any normal year.

“That’s part of the whole process,” she said.

“There will be some young people disappointed they’re not getting to do the course they would have wanted. They can take that opportunity to appeal and they should take that opportunity. It happens every year.

“Offers for courses have been made. If those grades have been reached, offers will have been accepted.

“I have had meetings with the Economy Minister Gordon Lyons, with Education Secretary Gavin Williamson and the Ministers in Scotland and Wales to see what interventions there are available to assist young people to find their places.”

Some 15.8% of A-level students achieved the top A* grade, while those who achieved an A or A* grade also increased by 7.5 percentage points to 50.8%.

Some 99.4% of students achieved grade A* to E, down slightly compared to 99.8% last year.

At AS-level in Northern Ireland, almost three-quarters of entries (73.9%) received the top A or B grades.

Morgan Shuttleworth, from the Secondary Students’ Union of Northern Ireland, said: “Every young person has worked so hard to keep afloat, both personally and academically.

“Students have lost more class time this year than we did during the first lockdown and the getting of any grade is an achievement in itself. We now must ensure that no student is harmed in the university admissions process by Centre Determined Grades and that every student who meets their offer is able to begin their course.”

The National Union of Students and Union of Students in Ireland (NUSUSI) described the results as a “tremendous feat” for young people.

“I want every single person who is receiving their A-level and BTec results today to be extremely proud of themselves,” said president Ellen Fearon, who warned pupils must now not be let down on the next part of their educational journey.

“The Government and wider education sector have had a full year to prepare for the outcome of this year’s grading process, so it’s imperative that places are made available to accommodate new students. Students have done their part, and it’s now on the sector to do theirs.”

And president of school leaders’ union NAHT (NI), Graham Gault, added: “Today we celebrate the hard work and resilience of all of our young people who are receiving exam results. The year has been like no other, and our young people have coped with many uncertainties and challenges.

“We hope our students can ignore any denigrating commentary from people who do not fully appreciate the nuances of navigating school life over the past two years, and focus on their successes and plans for the future. And to our school staff and school leaders, we say thank you.”

In a statement, Queen’s University said it had worked with “government departments, examination boards and schools and colleges to ensure that the admissions process for this year continues to provide clarity and transparency for all applicants”.

“Applicants holding a Firm or Insurance offer with Queen’s who meet or exceed the conditions of their offer are guaranteed a place on their chosen course,” they said.

“This year, Queen’s University made fewer offers for courses in Dentistry, Medicine, Nursing and Midwifery and Social Work starting in September 2021 due to uncertainty around the centre determined grades that applicants would be receiving this summer.

"This does not affect the number of places available for these courses which is decided by local government each year. All available places will be filled using our reserve lists for these quota-controlled programmes.

“The University acknowledges the unique context for applicants during the pandemic and recognises this is an anxious and difficult time for students and their families. We wish to reassure applicants that we are taking appropriate steps to ensure that all places are allocated fairly and accountably, and that our contact with students is fully transparent and as timely as possible.”