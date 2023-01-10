Academic chief hits out at ‘intolerable’ concentration of NI university students in Belfast

Higher education experts highlighted how north-west has suffered from 100 years of under-investment

RIA highlighted how the north-west region has suffered from historic under-investment.

More than 75% of Northern Ireland's students are based in Belfast

Academic experts have been severely critical of the absence of a higher education strategy in Northern Ireland – a situation that has led to 75% of university places here being created in Belfast.

Derry & Strabane Council invited the Royal Irish Academy (RIA) to give a presentation on how its plans for the North West can be successfully taken forward.

Speaking at the meeting, scholars said education and research policy has been “territorially blind” by disregarding geography.

RIA cited a major issue of disproportionate numbers of university students being based in Belfast when compared to other capital cities in the UK and Ireland.

Professor Gerry McKenna, Senior Vice President of RIA, described it as the “most staggering” figure in all of their research and one that is “intolerable” moving forward.

In Northern Ireland, more than 75% of students are concentrated in Belfast whereas the next highest is Dublin, where 41% of students in the Republic are based.

Cardiff is next, with 33% of students in Wales educated there, while Edinburgh is home to 25% of the students in Scotland and London has 21% of England’s.

Professor John Goddard, an expert in regional development, said it is inspiring for him to learn of a cross-border initiative in EU and non-EU countries.

He said education and research policy have been “territorially blind” as, by and large, people responsible for higher education don’t think about geography.

A misguided approach of centring higher education resources in capital cities based on ‘trickle down economics’ does not work, the Newcastle University academic added.

The EU is at the forefront of bridging the previous policy divide between higher education, research and regional development programmes.

Meanwhile, the UK is in dialogue around the role of universities in its so-called Levelling Up strategy, and the Republic of Ireland has one built around Technological Universities.

However, in Northern Ireland there is currently no higher education strategy other than the Department for the Economy (DfE) saying it will continue to invest in Belfast, Coleraine and Derry campuses – the status quo.

Professor McKenna said RIA feels strongly that a regional focus on higher and further education is required beyond the major cities on the island (Dublin and Belfast) to maximise economic, social and cultural development and stability.

RIA also highlighted the need for an “independent and coordinated tertiary education planning body” for the North West region supported by the UK, Ireland and EU through Peace Plus, UK levelling-up funds, Shared Island and other funds.

This, Professor McKenna said, would integrate its tertiary education provision in order to maximise its potential and ameliorate the consequences of “historic under-investment in the region from both jurisdictions which goes back over 100 years.”

He continued: “While we support institutional autonomy that does not prevent nor can it supersede the essential need for oversight and planning.

“All Northern Ireland higher education and further education institutions are acting entirely independent of one another so there is no strategic plan – when there is oversight in the rest of the UK and Ireland.”

Looking at the infrastructure deficit in terms of road, rail, air and communications there is a “massive black hole” in the North West, Professor McKenna said.

Within Northern Ireland, the poorest performing region in terms of productivity is Derry City & Strabane, the RIA report said.

Belfast and Dublin are already the centres for government buildings and departments, as well as banks and financial capital which gives them significant lobbying power.

RIA supports a potential North West economic corridor with Derry as the central hub with sustained planning and investment from the NI Executive, UK Government, Irish Government and EU.

“No region can afford to lose its talent through net outward migration of higher education students.

"And that is a running sore in the case of Northern Ireland where about the equivalent of another university studies in Great Britain every year – a cap on student numbers is a sore that should have been removed some time ago,” Professor McKenna concluded.

Independent Councillor Gary Donnelly welcomed the work of RIA saying if it was realised it would drive the economic, social and cultural development of the North West.

Given the “magnitude” of the proposals, he asked what the council could do to progress them to counter what he labelled “outright discrimination”.

People Before Profit Councillor Shaun Harkin pointed to a report in the Belfast Telegraph about more student accommodation in Belfast.

He said it shows how universities are not only about education but bring jobs and wider investment to cities.

Mr Harkin also asked whether the option of an independent university could be explored as he believes Ulster University has not been a willing partner.

Professor McKenna said the council needs to continue to lobby and make considerable noise by insisting the promised 10,000 students are delivered.

On Mr Harkin’s point, he said developers also tend to be based in capital cities and that leads to “tremendous lobbying power” which needs to be tackled.

SDLP councillor Brian Tierney believes the NW Strategic Growth Partnership could play an important role in advancing these plans.

Sinn Fein Councillor John McGowan said his party is keen to take on the Economy portfolio at Stormont, and in doing so would prioritise Derry City.

Professor Goddard said the council should pitch a pilot project to the UK Government under the Levelling Up fund linking economic development, community development and higher education as a model for new ways of working which could be exemplary across the world.

“So pitch your ambitions quite high in terms of saying this is an area that has global interest in it,” he added.

In a statement, a Department for the Economy spokesperson said: “Our March 2022 Skills Strategy contains ambitious targets for higher education. We continue to work with all our Northern Ireland higher education providers to deliver the objectives set out in that strategy.”

Ulster University has been contacted for comment.