After spending 16 hours on a trolley in A&E, retired health worker says ‘things are not working’

Thousands of workers take part in a day of strike action at Belfast City Hall on February 21st, 2023 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph) — © Kevin Scott

A retired NHS worker who last month spent 16 hours waiting on a trolley in accident and emergency with pneumonia was among the thousands who turned out at Belfast City Hall to support teachers and health staff.

Karen Dunwoody, also a former Unison branch secretary, said she had been left full of admiration for the health workers who looked after her, but that she had never seen them under so much pressure after spending a lifetime working in the health service.

“I had to wait 16 hours, first on a steel bench, then in a chair,” she said. “There were no beds. I had pneumonia and there was nothing that they could do.

“The staff were amazing, but they were slaughtered, running from one person to another.

“The sad thing is that you hear so many stories like that. It’s demoralising for staff, it’s heartbreaking for patients.

“This strike action is not just about the money. It’s about the terms and conditions staff across all sectors, like those out here today in health and education, are having to work under.

“There’s no financial incentive there to keep them in the job. In health they can go to an agency and get paid double, even triple the money for doing the same job.

"There is so much money being spent on agencies to get the work done, get the shifts covered that the NHS staff should be doing. Money is flowing out of the NHS and there needs to be a real change in strategy to address it.”

Despite being retired, Ms Dunwoody said she was still “very passionate” about her support for healthcare staff.

“Our health care staff deserve better, our teachers deserve better,” she added. “We have to support them.

“I worked hard during my years, I’ve been in the union and I’ve seen the way it has gone down further and further with no one in government wanting to take the action to stop that deterioration in our services.

“The staff in the NHS worked all through the pandemic. Teachers too. It’s the staff who pulled through during those years of Covid that are the ones out here today. They got clapped throughout the pandemic. Claps are certainly not paying the electric bills today.”

Ms Dunwoody attended the rally alongside Laura Graham from the Bakers Union and she said the message from workers had never been stronger

“I hope this is the precursor for the TUC to get together and call a general strike,” she said.

“Our motto is strength in unity. All unions need to stand firm together.

“Trickle down economics is never going to work. It never has worked. Every sector deserves a fair pay rise but they’re just not getting it,” she added.

“It’s no coincidence that every worker taking action had to work through the pandemic. They feel undervalued and deserve to get what they’re worth now and what they have been worth..

“Workers across the country are out on strike in the droves. It’s about time that we got something co-ordinated nationally.”