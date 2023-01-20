Almost a third of parents have not yet registered child for pre-school place

Almost a third of parents have still not registered their child for a place in pre-school in Northern Ireland with the deadline for applications approaching at the end of this month.

Noon on January 27 is the cut off time for applications for places for children eligible to start Pre-school in September 2023, and the Education Authority has said it is concerned that around 28% of applications have not yet been received.

“While we are delighted that over 31,400 or 72% of applications have been received for a pre-school or primary school place for September 2023, we are concerned that 28% of applications are still outstanding,” said Peter Canavan, EA’s Head of Pupil Admissions and Financial Support.

“We want to ensure parents and guardians of all eligible children are aware of the deadline for receipt of applications of Friday 27 January at 12 noon and ensure that children are in the position of being considered for a place by the school of their choice.”

Parents can apply now via EA Connect, EA’s new unified customer portal which will host a number of important EA services, and is the home of the new pre-school and primary school online applications: https://connect.eani.org.uk/parent

Parents are advised that as this is a new system, they will be required to register a new account before beginning an application.

EA strongly urge all parents and guardians who haven’t already done so, to apply for a place ahead of the deadline. There is also an extensive list of guidance and resources available on the EA website to help parents through the application process: www.eani.org.uk/admissions

Parents can contact the EA Admissions Helpdesk on 028 9598 5595 or email preschooladmissions@eani.org.uk or primaryadmissions@eani.org.uk for further help and support.

Lines are open Monday to Friday, between 9am and 5pm.