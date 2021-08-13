An ‘excellent day’ for Co Down school where every pupil gained at least five GCSEs

In a year of record exam success, one Co Down school has set a new benchmark it is going to have a tough job to match.

When Education Minister Michelle McIlveen arrived at Nendrum College in Comber yesterday as GCSE results were released to pupils, she did so to the news that 100% of pupils achieved at least five A-C grades in the 2021 teacher assessed examinations.

For principal Julie Taggart, casting her eyes over the school's GCSE results was a moment of satisfaction at a job well done by all concerned.

“Today has been an excellent day,” she said. “It’s a really big achievement for the school irrespective of the pandemic. They’ve just done really, really well and worked exceptionally hard to get those grades.

“What this has done is give every single one of them the opportunity to go on to study A-levels at other schools or follow their vocational path. To have been able to give every pupil that option is absolutely fantastic.”

The school’s motto is Semper Sursum (Always Aim High), and Ms Taggart said that while they can’t aim any higher next year, the target is now to match this year’s achievement.

“It’s been a very difficult 18 months but everybody has worked together as a team — pupils, teaching staff, non-teaching staff and the parents have been phenomenal,” she said.

“There is no such thing as these pupils being marked easier,” she added. “Teachers marked the work that was before them. They had a basket of evidence, not just one piece, one exam. All of those marks were then ratified by heads of department and standardised by senior management. There was a whole set of procedures in place. It wasn’t down to just one teacher.

“It has gone smoother this year because we learned last year. A lot of the process was similar, but we need to remember that the teachers and myself have been moderators for exam boards before so we’re used to moderating marks. We know what we’re doing.”

Among the delighted pupils at Nendrum College, Atlanta Greer was waking away from the school with six As, two A* and a B tucked in her pocket.

Like many of her friends, doors to A-level study have now been opened.

“I’m probably going to go to Regent House to do A-levels now,” she smiled. “I’ll have to go and choose which ones I want to do today.”

Aleigha Nelson, meanwhile, was delighted as her B and C grades mean she can head to Bangor Academy next term.

“I’m hoping to go on and study A-levels there,” she said. “I want to do health and social care, business and health science.”

Ben McDowell was also smiling. He said: “I did really well, I got As and Bs and one C. I’m going on to do electrical installations at level 3 — it’s working four days a week and in tech one day a week. I think I got better grades from home learning rather than sitting an exam because I had more time to look at the topics and be better prepared.”

Their stories will be repeated all across Northern Ireland and the Education Minister was delighted to hear them on her visit to Nendrum College yesterday.

Ms McIlveen added: “I was a governor at this school and the results today reflect the really hard work from all the staff, and particularly of Ms Taggart who runs the school with military precision. All credit to her and her staff.”