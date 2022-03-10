An historic day for NI... MLA Kellie Armstrong’s delight after Integrated Education Bill passed at Stormont

Alliance MLA Kellie Armstrong has said she feels “absolutely fantastic” after the Assembly passed a bill aimed at reforming and meeting the demand for integrated education, giving it the same support as controlled and maintained schools and allowing for its promotion and provision.

MLAs voted 49-38 in favour of the Integrated Education Bill after a lengthy and heated debate in the chamber yesterday.

Support from Sinn Fein and the SDLP saw the Private Member’s Bill over the line, with the Ulster Unionist Party refusing to join with the DUP in signing a Petition of Concern in a last minute bid to block the legislation.

The DUP, TUV, UUP and one independent unionist voted against the legislation, but it wasn’t enough to prevent the bill receiving majority approval.

“Today is an historic day for Northern Ireland,” said a delighted Ms Armstrong.

“I believe in a shared society, where everyone is treated fairly and with respect.

“It was time for action to be taken. Integrated education was enshrined in the Good Friday Agreement — it is part of our peace progress and a vehicle for change. It is not the panacea to fix all wrong with our education system or even with Northern Ireland itself, but, more young people growing up together and being educated together will help move us forward.

“I have worked six years for this moment,” she said. “There were always going to be vested interests opposed to any bill. They are going to criticise. Anything that could have been thrown at this bill was thrown against it.”

DUP MLA Diane Dodds was against the contents of the bill from the outset, but said her party’s opposition was not against integrated education.

“We all support integration and children being educated together but this bill is more about what sign is above the door than the diversity of the classroom,” she said. “The Integrated Education Bill is not just flawed and defective legislation but it has been driven through with an arrogance and a desire to put ideology above education.

“One of the biggest ironies is a bill which has sought to elevate integrated schools in terms of resources and funding would fundamentally damage the education they can provide.

“The education of many children in integrated schools will be disadvantaged, whilst the children in every other sector will be impacted by the diversion of funding towards that sector.

“It is rare that legislation can have so many negative impacts, even on those whom it specifically seeks to prioritise.”

And in comments aimed at the UUP’s failure to back a Petition of Concern, she added: “Every MLA who either voted for this bill or who did not take every option available to them to prevent it from passing bear responsibility for its impact.”

UUP leader Doug Beattie said that while the bill was “flawed” resorting to a Petition of Concern would have been “an abuse of the mechanism”.

“The Ulster Unionist Party is absolutely committed to a single education system,” Mr Beattie said.

“We want to see all our children educated together.

“However, the Integrated Education Bill will not deliver that. It is imbalanced and pits one education sector against another. It creates a hierarchy of sectors and elevates one above all others. It puts financial pressures on the Department of Education which the minister has made clear they do not have the budget to meet.

“Given that the bill sponsor started this journey in 2016/17, it is astonishing that she has failed so spectacularly to bring essential stakeholders along with her including the Controlled Sector and CCMS. The Ulster Unionist Party put forward amendments to remove the divisive aspects of the bill that would have ensured that no sector would gain advantage to the detriment of others, but these were rejected by other parties.

“We cannot support a Petition of Concern,” he added. “It is designed to protect minorities or single identity groups. Its use would have been an abuse of the democratic process.

“We will use democratic mechanisms in the next mandate to try to deliver a long-needed single education system for all our children.”

The passing of legislation has been welcomed by the Integrated Education Fund. who said it is “another step in the journey towards Integration that started 40 years ago.”

And chief executive officer with the Council for Integrated Education, Roisin Marshall, said: “We believe that the bill will enable more children and young people to benefit from an integrated education and be more prepared to live well in a diverse world.”