Anger after Queen's University's Student Council fails to condemn terrorism

Queen's University's Student Council has been slammed by a victims' group after failing to pass a motion condemning all Troubles-related terrorism.

The council is the main representative forum of the Students' Union and is made up of full and part-time student officers, school representatives and other elected students.

The motion, debated during an online meeting on Wednesday, asked members to "unreservedly condemn" all those who use terrorist acts of violence rather than peaceful means to advance their cause.

It asked members to condemn the glorification of anyone involved in acts of violence or murder and that there should be a zero tolerance approach for violations of this policy.

The motion failed to pass, with 23 voting against, 16 for, and five abstentions.

The result is an insult to victims and survivors of 'Troubles related violence' from across our community who have suffered so grievously before most of these students came into this world Kenny Donaldson, Innocent Victims United

Kenny Donaldson of Innocent Victims United told the Belfast Telegraph the result was "depressing".

"We are told that attitudes within our younger generation, those born post the Belfast Agreement, were changing, that they were becoming more progressive," he said.

"This result makes a lie out of that theory.

"The result is an insult to victims and survivors of 'Troubles related violence' from across our community who have suffered so grievously before most of these students came into this world".

TUV leader Jim Allister said the decision to reject the motion was a "telling indication of where that body currently is".

In a statement the student council said: "Councillors debated proposals on a range of issues, with general agreement on many proposals. However, in some cases the council could not agree a consensus on specific wording contained within some motions.

"Notwithstanding any specific debate at our student council meetings, Queen's Students' Union remains committed to representing students, fostering an environment of inclusivity, creating a space where students can form communities, and have their voices heard."