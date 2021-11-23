Anger as Bangor all-girls school Glenlola Collegiate locks toilets during lessons

Pupils launch online petition against new rule

Pupils at a North Down all-girls school have started a protest over new measures to lock bathrooms at the school during class times.

The rule, brought in recently at Glenlola Collegiate in Bangor, means only three single disabled toilets are now available for the pupils during lessons to use at the school, which has over 1,000 pupils.

Almost 700 pupils and parents have already signed an online petition hoping to get senior management to reverse the new policy, which they say is humiliating pupils, who then often have to queue for up to 20 minutes when the toilets are in use.

Pupils say a sign at one of the disabled bathrooms which is available for use warns them that ‘there is no ventilation’ and that pupils should ‘use this loo only to pee’.

Glenola Collegiate said the toilet arrangements are “an internal logistics issue” and ”it is not customary to consult on such matters”.

“We are monitoring the arrangements closely but please be assured that all toilets are open before registration, at break, lunch and after school,” the school said.

“Any pupil requiring the toilet during class time should go to reception where they will be directed independently to dedicated toilets.

“Pupils are not accompanied and there is no key involved.

“Anyone with a medical condition will receive a toilet pass from the school nurse which will allow them to fast track. No pupil will be denied access when required.

“Closing main pupil toilets during class time is a common practice in many schools. We are not unique in this respect.”.

Pupils and parents have been taking to social media to voice their anger over the policy.

“The rule is currently that during lessons, all pupil bathrooms are locked, bar three single disabled bathrooms,” one pupil explained.

“Glenlola admission numbers are approximately 1,000 pupils; this means we have less than one toilet per 300 pupils.

“While I understand there is no explicit minimum requirement for how many toilets a school should have per pupil, the Department of Education’s ‘Advice on standards for school premises’ gives an example that “for pupils over 11 one toilet per 20 pupils would be sufficient”.

“What we at Glenlola are experiencing is far beyond that guidance. The same Department advice letter states that all bathrooms should be ‘adequately ventilated and lit’. However in my school, there is a sign in one of the bathrooms saying in no uncertain terms “there is no ventilation here”.

“Furthermore, the latter part of that sign says “use this loo only to pee” which I find utterly ridiculous.”

Bangor councillor Connie Egan is a past pupil of the school and said there are concerns after the rule was introduced without an explanation.

“It is hard to imagine why these rules have been introduced without a comprehensive explanation from the school,” the Alliance councillor said.

“Girls and young women need to use bathrooms for many reasons and they should be freely and openly accessible to those who need them.

“I have signed and support the pupils’ petition, their voices need to be heard and respected in this policy. I hope the school will take this into consideration.”

She has requested a meeting with the school to raise concerns.

“Pupil health and wellbeing needs to be a top priority and I have requested an urgent meeting with the principal to discuss this matter on behalf of concerned parents and pupils at the school

”I have recently raised the matter with the Northern Ireland Commissioner for Children and Young People, Koulla Yiasouma. I will continue to engage with parents, pupils and the school community to push for a positive outcome.”

Pupils said the petition is aimed at persuading senior leadership at Glenlola Collegiate, and the Board of Governors, to reopen all pupil bathrooms “in order to prevent missing out on upwards of 20 minutes of class time in queuing to use the bathroom, and alleviate humiliation caused to students as young as 11”.

Last month, a bill was introduced to the NI Assembly aimed at addressing period poverty in Northern Ireland.

The Department of Education has also been contacted for comment.