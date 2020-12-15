Anger as NI schools told to carry out track and trace duties over Christmas

Principals have reacted with fury to the revelation that tracking and tracing for Covid-19 infections will have to be carried out by school staff over the Christmas break.

Many head teachers are already at loggerheads with Education Minister Peter Weir over his refusal to close schools earlier than scheduled to stop the virus from spreading and prevent the need for self isolation.

Now they have learned that the Public Health Agency's (PHA) Track and Trace staff will be unavailable during the holidays, leaving the onus on principals themselves.

Diane Dawson, head of Braniel PS, hit out at the "sheer arrogance and defiance" of Mr Weir for ignoring the pleas from school leaders, parents, unions and other politicians regarding the closure issue.

"Now we have been put in the completely untenable position of having to run Track, Trace and Contact over the Christmas holidays without vital PHA support and advice," she said.

"We have no one to advise us as to close contacts and isolation if, say, a confirmed case occurs five days after closure. Are we now medical experts?"

Responding to a call from Education Committee chair Chris Lyttle for schools to close this Thursday, a Department of Education spokesperson said there were "no plans to extend the Christmas holidays".

They added: "During school holidays, if school-linked cases emerge, school principals access support through the PHA's existing Health Protection Service arrangements."

Mr Lyttle told the Belfast Telegraph: "Teachers feel let down.

"They've been working in confined spaces with up to 30 young people, with little to no social distancing, face covering or ventilation for prolonged periods of time so this break is extremely important to them.

"Furthermore, the PHA education tracing team will break for Christmas on December 23.

"Normally you need a five-day period after school closure to be able to deal with any contact tracing that has been required from that last day of closure.

"If schools aren't closing until December 22 then who is responsible for that contact tracing in the absence of the PHA education tracing team?"

Graham Gault of Maghaberry Primary School said it was "incredible" that principals have been left in this position.

"It means that school leaders will be continuing their 24-hour availability for contact tracing on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing day - with no health agency or Education Authority support," he said.

"That our Minister has now left many principals carrying this responsibility through Christmas with no support is completely unacceptable."

A DE spokesperson added: "The Minister believes further unnecessary time away from the classroom will only cause greater disruption to children's education."

The Public Health Agency (PHA) said it operates a dedicated Covid-19 education team to provide support on cases that occur in a school setting.

The team operates from Monday to Friday, 8am to 4pm, and on Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 2pm during term time.

A PHA spokesman said: "While schools are closed over the Christmas period, the service provided by the education team will continue to be delivered through our Health Protection Duty Room and on-call service, and the Contact Tracing Service.

"The Duty Room provides public health management advice to a range of professional organisations for all reported infectious diseases, including those that occur in a school setting. Schools may therefore have had previous experience of working with the Duty Room.

"If a school principal becomes aware of a case of Covid-19 in their school and needs further support or guidance during this period, they can contact the Duty Room or on-call service for advice – this is a 24/7 service. All schools will receive a reminder of the contact details for support in a letter that will be issued this week.

"Any issues relating to contact tracing in schools over the Christmas period will be managed by our Contact Tracing Service, which will provide advice to individuals who have tested positive for Covid-19 and inform close contacts of their exposure. This service will continue to operate throughout the Christmas period.

"It is important to emphasise that schools will receive the support they need throughout the Christmas and New Year period. We are grateful to schools for having worked so closely with us to date to manage Covid-19 occurrences, and this collaborative approach will continue as we move forward into 2021."