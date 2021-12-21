Anger as Queen’s reveals return of remote learning

The President of Queen’s University Students’ Union has said learning has “suffered greatly” during the pandemic.

Katie Ní Chléire made the comments as the university announced a decision to return to remote learning for most students in January.

Over 25,000 students and staff members at Queen’s were contacted on Monday to advise them of the arrangements after the university sought clinical advice on how to handle the rapid spread of the Omicron variant.

Ms Ní Chléire told the Belfast Telegraph that students were no longer getting value for money.

“The university has taken the decision to move to remote learning for January,” she said.

“While Queen’s Students’ Union understands the need to adapt to the changing public health situation, once again students are going to be significantly impacted by the move to remote teaching.

“During the pandemic students have continued to pay full tuition fees even though their student experience has suffered greatly over a prolonged period of time. We are calling on the NI Executive to ensure that additional support is provided to students to reduce the significant impact of another period of disruption to their learning.”

She added that Queen’s Students’ Union would remain open, with the priority of making sure students are properly supported.

Meanwhile, another Queen’s student said she had been left “very disappointed” by the announcement.

Hebe Lawson from London, a third year English and Politics student at Queen’s, said it felt odd to introduce the measure when pubs and clubs remained open.

Speaking at Belfast City Airport before flying home for the Christmas break, Ms Lawson said the plans for remote learning meant she did not see the point of coming back to Belfast for the start of the new term.

“I could stay at home very easily, but I’m in my third year so I’ve set up a bit of a life for myself in Northern Ireland,” she told the BBC’s Evening Extra programme.

“So I know I want to come back and do as much as I can independently.”

She said she understood the need for precaution with the rapid spread of the Omicron variant, but called it “a very strange alternative” when students were still permitted to go to clubs and bars in Northern Ireland.

“Education (being) the first thing to be cut is strange to me and doesn’t seem to add up.”

Ms Lawson said numerous interruptions caused by the pandemic as well as teaching strikes during her degree meant she did not feel she was getting the full student experience with remote learning.

“You can’t speak to the people who know the subject… it’s not the same as having a phone call once a semester than actually being able to go to office hours and talk to other people on the course and meet for coffee.”

Sinn Fein MLA John O’Dowd has also called on universities to engage with students, staff and parents over decisions to move teaching online,

It remains unclear at this stage if other parts of Northern Ireland’s education sector will also return to online teaching.

Ulster University has said it will wait until after a meeting of the Executive on Wednesday before making any decision.

Queen’s University has said most classes will be delivered online when the new term begins on January 10.

Exams which have been scheduled for the week before, beginning on January 4, will go ahead with “enhanced social distancing”.

Students are to be contacted about exam arrangements taking place from January 10 onwards.