Anger as teachers are told to pay fees to suspended General Teaching Council

A teaching union is urging the Department of Education to reconsider asking teachers to continue paying annual fees to the General Teaching Council (GTC), which is in the process of being dissolved.

Teachers have been told by the Department that the annual fee of £44 will still be deducted from their salary despite the controversy over the Council and a process now underway to replace it.

The NASUWT said teachers are angry that the fees will still need to be paid, which the department said remains a legal obligation until the official dissolution of the council.

The education minister had brought emergency legislation to the Assembly before the end of the mandate to give permission for the department to seek alternative arrangements.

The General Teaching Council had been beset with problems, extending to allegations of bullying and dysfunction, which prevented it from carrying out its duties to support the profession.

But with the council now in limbo until the formation of a new Assembly, the department said it had no alternative but to continue to request teachers to register, which they must be to be allowed to work in schools in Northern Ireland.

“As GTCNI is established under legislation, its dissolution will require the passage of fresh legislation by the NI Assembly,” a letter from the department informed school principals.

“GTCNI is still a non-departmental public body under the department’s oversight and will continue to keep a register of teachers entitled to work in schools.

“The minister’s decision to stand down GTCNI’s council does not change the legal requirement for teachers to register with GTCNI and pay an annual fee to it.

“Accordingly, teacher registration fees will continue to be collected in line with established processes.”

But given the council’s inability to function due to the ‘toxic’ atmosphere that has afflicted it in recent years, the NASUWT has called on the department to think again about demanding the fees from teachers for a body which can no longer represent them.

“Given that the minister has stood down the GTCNI and stated her intention to dissolve the remnants of this dysfunctional body, it is entirely unfair that teachers are still obliged to pay what amounts to a tax to do their jobs,” the NASUWT national official for NI Justin McCamphill said.

“If the department’s legal advice is that the fee must be collected, then the department should either reduce the fee to 1p or reimburse every teacher, including substitute teachers, for registering with GTCNI.”

Around 26,000 teachers remain registered with the General Teaching Council, with the annual fees providing over £1.1 million in revenue for the body, which will no longer be able to operate.

Last month the department resolved to replace the GTC as soon as possible in the new Assembly mandate after it was granted the power to dissolve the body.

Standing in for the education minister, the DUP’s Edwin Poots told the Assembly: “The final effectiveness report revealed that GTCNI was an organisation in disarray. It was failing to deliver against its statutory functions, failing to address identified audit weaknesses, failing to meet normal governance and accountability requirements and failing to provide cohesive or coherent leadership and direction.

“Having undertaken 640 reviews, the consultants said this was the worst-performing board or council they had ever examined.

“It suggested it was a body seemingly at war with itself, something which should be shocking to hear about any public body.”

The department has been asked for clarification on whether the fees to be collected from teachers will be transferable to any new body which would succeed the GTC.