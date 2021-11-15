Anti-bullying week: School experience shaped me into a champion says Conlan

Michael Conlan promotes Odd Sock Day with help from his partner Shauna Olali and children Luisne (6) and Michael (3)

He may have beaten all before him in the boxing ring, but Belfast’s world champion Michael Conlan is taking on a new battle outside the sport.

The WBA Interim Featherweight champ and two-time Olympian has opened up on how he was bullied at school, how he was left feeling isolated and alone, and how it made him the champion he’s become today.

This week he’s putting his weight behind anti-bullying week, which runs from November 15-19 and aims to promote individuality and celebrate differences.

The 29-year-old said his experience of bullying as a schoolboy helped shape his career in the ring.

“Growing up, like many children, I was picked on,” the west Belfast boxer said.

“Often my small stature was the focal point and at times I felt isolated, different and unhappy.

“But with support and help I learned to use my differences, the things that attracted that unwelcome attention, to my advantage and that helped me become what I am today – a world champion boxer.

“This year I’m supporting Anti-Bullying Week 2021 because no-one should be treated differently or harassed because they don’t fit in with other’s ideals.”

Michael will be joined by partner Shauna Olali and children Luisne (6) and Michael (3) in sporting odd socks today to highlight individuality.

“Odd Socks Day is a good starting point for every person in a position of influence to initiate the conversation around bullying and lead by example,” he said.

Anti-Bullying Week is coordinated by the Northern Ireland Anti-Bullying Forum (NIABF) and supported by Translink and funded by the Department of Education.

Charlene Brooks, chair of the Northern Ireland Anti-Bullying Forum, added: “This year is about the simple act of kindness, from small positive statements made from one child to another to acting kindly so that we can ignite a chain reaction that overpowers negativity and instils positivity.

“In a world that can sometimes feel like it’s filled with negativity, one kind word can provide a moment of hope. It can be a turning point.

"It can change someone’s perspective. It can change their day. It can change the course of a conversation and break the cycle of bullying.

“Best of all, one kind word leads to another.”

This year’s event marks Northern Ireland’s 16th Anti-Bullying Week and the busiest schedule yet including a brand new award for influential local school teachers and staff who have helped in the drive to end bullying as well as a host of events including the annual Creative Arts competition.