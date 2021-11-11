Anti-vaccine protesters target Derry school

A small number gathered at the gates of St Columb’s College yesterday afternoon.

SDLP councillor Brian Tierney said a school was no place to stage such a protest.

“I was shocked and alarmed to receive reports of a group of Covid-19 deniers gathering outside St Columb’s College in Derry today,” he said.

“While people are entitled to hold whatever opinion they wish, to gather outside a school and to try and push this on our young people is highly irresponsible and unacceptable.

“I will be liaising with the college to establish if they require any support following this incident and will also be contacting the PSNI.

“Our schools are places of learning and we cannot allow students to be subjected to behaviour of this kind.

“I’d like to commend the staff at St Columb’s for ensuring that students got home safely and experienced as little disruption as possible.

“I would ask anybody involved in this protest today to take a long hard look at themselves and seriously think about what they are doing.”

The PSNI said it attended the scene and the crowd dispersed after officers arrived.

Derry has been at the centre of several demonstrations from anti-vaccine protesters.

In August a protest disrupted a walk-in vaccination clinic for pregnant women and abuse was shouted at those attending.