Antrim pupils gets transfer test results early due to mailing error

Thousands of P7 pupils will be receiving their transfer test results on Saturday morning, the final year of the dual system of examinations across Northern Ireland.

But the waiting ended earlier for some pupils in the Antrim area as a mailing error saw their results arrive a day early.

The pupils had sat the test to gain entry to Antrim Grammar School.

The school accepts both tests, run by AQE and PPTC and the results for the GL Assessment run by PPTC arrived in letterboxes on Friday.

Last year the school had 159 applications for places, with 112 pupils gaining entry to year 8.

In a statement released through the Education Authority, the school said that “due to a mailing error some parents will have received their child’s GL Assessment results a day early.

“As per usual guidance, we will manage any questions or concerns relating to GL or AQE results on Monday 6 February.”

But for most pupils, Saturday is the big day, with around 8.500 pupils due to receive their results.

Children’s Commissioner Koulla Yiasouma urged those receiving results to remember that “numbers or letters do not define you,” but added that the system which tells children aged 10-11 that they have ‘passed’ or ‘failed’ remains in need of reform.

“It is disappointing that for yet another year 10 and 11 year old children will be opening letters that will tell them whether they have passed or failed. Academic selection is discriminatory against children from lower income families and those with other adverse childhood experiences,” the Commissioner said.

“I believe that every school in Northern Ireland strives to be a good school, where they work to ensure that children meet their potential. However, it is clear that our education system needs fundamental reform — to create an environment where all children can develop their talents, personality and abilities to their fullest extent.”

“There are several examples across the world of inclusive systems where children thrive. We need visionaries in our schools, civil society and amongst our political decision makers to drive reform and ensure that the best interests of all children in our society are at the heart of our education system.”

“Finally, to all children who are opening envelopes on Saturday morning — those numbers or letters do not define you. You are brilliant and have so many brilliant things ahead. Enjoy the rest of P7 and best of luck in your new school.”

Koulla Yiasouma, NI Commissioner for Children and Younger People

From this November a new organisation, SEAG, will be running a single transfer test, with 62 schools using academic selection signed up to the new format.

The common test will replace the current separate tests run by AQE and PPTC, which were held for the last time in 2022.

The new SEAG test will be produced by the GL Assessment organisation, which currently sets the exam papers used by PPTC.

Both new test papers will have questions on English and Maths, and there will also be an option for pupils to be assessed on Irish rather than English.

The dual transfer test system was put in place by schools who wished to continue with academic selection for Year 8 intakes following the ending of the previous 11 Plus exam in 2008.

Transfer tests for P7 pupils have been controversial, with many political parties in Northern Ireland, as well as many education experts, calling for the process to be ended.

Sinn Fein and Alliance have called for all transfer tests to be scrapped, but the SDLP and Green Party welcomed a more streamlined option, with unionist parties remaining supportive of academic selection and parental choice.