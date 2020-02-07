Applications for Northern Ireland's Best Kept Awards open

Knockbreda Nursery School pupils Cillian McAlister and Lucy Cousins with Doreen Muskett MBE, president of the Northern Ireland Amenity Council, and Stephen Patton of George Best Belfast City Airport

The hunt is on for a new decade of Best Kept Award winners.

Judges this year are interested in receiving applications from schools, healthcare facilities, housing estates, towns and villages that have taken action to make their areas safer, cleaner, healthier and more sustainable places to live, work and play.

The closing date for the Best Kept School Awards is March 13. The Best Kept Town, Village and Housing Area Awards close on April 17 and the Healthcare Facility Awards are open until May 15.

For information on how to apply, visit the website www.bestkept awardsni.com.