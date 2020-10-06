Arlene Foster vows to keep schools open in event of a lockdown in Northern Ireland

While Economy Minister warns that jobless rate here could soar

Push: First Minister Arlene Foster says another lockdown is avoidable

Arlene Foster has pledged that schools will remain open even if further lockdown restrictions are introduced in Northern Ireland.

The First Minister was speaking as Economy Minister Diane Dodds warned that the jobless rate here could soar to a level not seen since the early 1990s when over 12% were unemployed, compared to 3% now.

The Executive met yesterday to discuss the Covid-19 crisis but did not make any decisions on imposing further restrictions. The situation will be revisited when it meets again on Thursday.

Mrs Foster told BBC Radio Ulster's Evening Extra that another lockdown was "avoidable" if people adhered to the rules. She said the Executive did not want to impose further restrictions.

The First Minister insisted that schools would not close again even if other measures are imposed.

"We will not be going back to a situation where our schools are closed and we're in total lockdown," she added.

Mrs Foster said that the Justice Minister had been carrying out a review of the Executive's level of fines for breaches of the regulations.

Naomi Long will bring her proposals for "tougher penalties" to Thursday's executive meeting.

There have been 616 new cases of Covid-19 in Northern Ireland confirmed in the last 24 hours, according to the Department of Health.

Some 3,630 cases have been reported in the last seven days, bringing the overall total number of cases confirmed in the region to 14,690.

No further deaths have been reported by the department, leaving the toll at 584.

Chief medical officer Dr Michael McBride and chief scientific adviser Professor Ian Young have both warned the public to plan for a potential short-term lockdown - a circuit breaker.

The First Minister said she did not believe another lockdown was inevitable.

"The important thing to do is work with us and comply with the guidance and regulations out there," she said.

"We know the impact they have on people's way of lives, we don't want to have to move to further restrictions."

But, if they became necessary, Westminster would have to provide extra financial support, she added.

Mrs Foster and Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill discussed the issue with Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove yesterday.

Speaking in the Assembly, Mrs Dodds said: "Any further lockdowns in the local economy and the end of the furlough scheme will see a significant rise in unemployment.

"We potentially could experience unemployment levels such as we haven't seen since the early 1990s.

"That is not a place that I want for Northern Ireland to be, for local communities to be, and I will try in every way possible to support the economy and those people who find themselves in difficult positions.

"That is a terrifying prospect for families and for communities and for individuals."

Mrs Dodds stressed that people in Northern Ireland were resilient and had been through dreadful circumstances before.

"We will weather the storm of the pandemic," she added.

On the prospect of circuit break lockdowns over the winter, the Economy Minister said it was vital that the Executive established the financial implications before pressing ahead.

Mrs Dodds said if there was a UK-wide circuit breaker, then it would be for Westminster to shoulder the financial impact.

She stated: "If we have regional or sub-regional issues around further restrictions, then I think either we get some additional help from the Exchequer or the Northern Ireland Executive will have to finance some of that themselves."

Finance Minister Conor Murphy has requested an urgent meeting with the Chancellor to establish what support Northern Ireland will be offered if another lockdown is required.

He said he needed Rishi Sunak to confirm details around Prime Minister Boris Johnson's recent assurances that financial assistance would be provided if the move was necessary.

Mr Murphy said it was vital financial support was offered to those business and individuals who would be hit by another lockdown.

He said Stormont, Dublin and London were all "looking with great concern at the increase in the prevalence of the virus right across these islands and considering advice from medical and scientific advisers as to what additional steps might be necessary".

He added: "Those steps obviously are key to protecting the health of the population, and that's our first and primary concern, but they also have very serious impacts in terms of the local economy.

"We clearly want to discuss with London additional financial support for the local economy should we move to more severe restrictions."

Mr Murphy said that Mrs Foster and Ms O'Neill were due to talk to both Boris Johnson and Taoiseach Micheal Martin.

Meanwhile, West Belfast GP Dr George O'Neill said he believed circuit breakers could be effective in reducing Covid-19 infection rates but he questioned whether one lasting two weeks was long enough.