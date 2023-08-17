Around 26,000 Northern Ireland students to receive A-level and AS-level results today

Around 26,000 students across Northern Ireland are due to receive their A-level and AS-level results on Thursday.

Results will be available from 8am on Thursday morning.

The Council for the Curriculum, Examinations and Assessment (CCEA) has set up a results helpline to offer advice and guidance.

The helpline will open at 8am on Thursday, and from 9am until 5pm during the working week from Friday until August 30.

Michael Crossan from CCEA said: “Results day can be a very exciting time, but we also understand that it can be an anxious time for students, parents and teachers.”

He added: “CCEA provides a helpline with experienced staff who can answer queries and provide information on the full range of post results services we offer. Access to this kind of information means students are better prepared for making important decisions about their future.”

After the return to public exams in 2021/22, this year CCEA is continuing the journey back to the awarding arrangements that were in place before the pandemic. It expects to be back to pre-pandemic standards in awarding qualifications by next summer.

Pupils will be able to pick up their results in person from their school once again this year, after the tradition was scrapped in 2020 due to the pandemic.

However, some schools may also choose to send results digitally or by post. Justin Kerr, head of careers service at the Department for the Economy, urged young people to use specialist advice services provided by the department.

He said: “For many young people, receiving their exam results today will be the culmination of years of hard work, some of which will have been extremely challenging during the pandemic.

“This day marks the next step in their career journey and the need to take sound decisions will be of vital importance to their effective career planning.

“There will be those receiving results today who will be delighted with what they have achieved and will have a clear pathway for their next steps. I know that there will also be others who may be facing disappointment and be unsure of where to turn for advice on the best way forward.

“I want to reassure everyone that advice and guidance is available and the Careers Service is ready to help you access the path best suited to realise your career ambitions.”