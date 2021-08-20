Around 500 newly qualified teachers unable to get registered ahead of new term

Around 500 teachers have been left unable to get registered ahead of the new term. Credit: monkeybusinessimages

Hundreds of newly qualified teachers may not be registered to teach in Northern Ireland as schools prepare to welcome back pupils for the new school term.

Teachers have to be registered with the General Teaching Council (GTCNI).

It is understood as many as 500 new teachers have not yet had their registrations fully processed by GTCNI, the BBC reported.

Teachers pay an annual fee of £44 to GTCNI to be registered to enable them to work in a school in Northern Ireland.

The GTCNI is an arm's-length body of the Department of Education.

The problems with registration affect teachers who graduated in 2021 and are seeking work in Northern Ireland.

Education Minister Michelle McIlveen had "instructed GTCNI to fix this as a matter of urgency" and a spokesperson for her department blamed the issue on an IT upgrade.

The Department of Education described the situation as "deeply regrettable".

The GTCNI said it was facing challenges outside its control which created a backlog in processing applications.

Michelle McIlveen Liam McBurney/PA Wire...A

"We are very conscious that there are some applicants awaiting confirmation of registration in order to take up employment at the start of the school year," it said.

GTCNI also said it was working to address the problem.

"Invoices for payment of registration fees are being issued this week (to new qualified teachers who graduated from Northern Ireland higher education institutions) who will receive confirmation of registration once payment is made online," the GTCNI said.

Sinn Fein MLA Pat Sheehan said on Friday that the issue was concerning.

“The General Teaching Council has faced governance issues in recent times,” said the Sinn Fein education spokesperson.

“I have written to the Education Minister seeking a resolution to this issue as a matter of urgency.

“Our newly qualified teachers need clarity, this needs to be resolved as quickly as possible to allow them to start their jobs as planned in the days and weeks ahead.”

A spokesperson for the Department of Education said the delays were due to "the recent upgrade of a major IT system within GTCNI".

The department said that "all of this year's cohort of newly qualified teachers" had been impacted.

"This has led to delays for newly qualified teachers in receiving confirmation of their teacher registration," the spokesperson said.

"We realise that this will be a source of concern for all of those who have worked so hard to qualify as teachers; and who will understandably be anxious to complete their registration and begin their careers within the profession.

"This situation is deeply regrettable and the minister has instructed GTCNI to fix this as a matter of urgency and to review the recent changes in their IT systems to ensure that no other unforeseen problems have been introduced."