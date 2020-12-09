Ballymena mum's petition urges Education Minister Weir to shelve 'unfair' exams

A Co Antrim mum has launched a petition urging Education Minister Peter Weir to cancel GCSE, AS and A-level exams in Northern Ireland next year.

This year pupils received grades calculated by their schools as exams were cancelled due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Mr Weir has repeatedly insisted that said it remains his "priority" for the exams to go ahead as planned in 2021.

Scotland's Education Secretary John Swinney announced yesterday that exams there would be cancelled in 2021 because of the disproportionate impact of coronavirus on pupils.

Last month the Welsh Government confirmed its 2021 results will be based on classroom assessments due to the impact of the pandemic.

Exams in England will go ahead next summer, starting three weeks later than usual.

Scotland's latest decision has put further pressure on the Department for Education here to consider a similar policy.

Concerned parent Ruth Oliver (44) from Ballymena, who is also a secondary school teacher, launched her petition to Mr Weir last week, which has been signed by over 800 people to date.

She said: "All other parts of the UK are giving clear direction, putting the interests and well-being of their young people at the heart of their decisions. When will the young people of NI experience the same consideration?"

Mum-of-two Ruth is calling for a fair system that takes account of the fact that many students have missed face-to-face teaching due to periods of self-isolation.

She added: "I want the grades young people achieve to be comparable with their counterparts throughout the UK, as these are the people they will compete against for jobs and employment.

"I want clarification of what evidence would be required if exams could not go ahead.

"Schools are so conscious of building up an evidence bank because of what happened last year that pupils are being tested on a continual basis and whilst the intent behind this is good and one that adults can rationalise, it is causing anxiety amongst many young people, who are conscientious and worried that if they don't excel in every test they will miss a grade.

"We see on a daily basis the reality of school life for our young people, the challenges they face and the struggles that exist.

"I think they are coping really well but they are dealing with a lot and need us to be on their side, for us to fight for them to have a fair chance," Ruth said.

Addressing the Assembly yesterday, Mr Weir said cancelling exams in Northern Ireland next year would put students at a disadvantage over pupils in Great Britain and the Irish Republic who would be taking exams.

"If we were the only jurisdiction that in all forms was abandoning examinations, where would that leave some of our students when making comparisons when it comes to university places and obtaining those places?

"So, rather than snatching at a populist headline we've actually got to think this through as to where it actually leaves our students in that regard," he added.

The minister said he would also not intervene to force secondary schools to ditch academic selection.

Mr Weir stressed it was for schools to determine their entrance qualification and said some that had decided to abandon the transfer test this year were instead using "genetics", referencing criteria such as whether a parent or sibling attended previously.

"Whatever criticisms are there from the point of view of academic selection, at least it is on the basis of the individual merits of the applicant," he said.

Mr Weir said he would not be the minister who "destroyed" the grammar school system, adding: "I'm not intending to force academic selection on anyone but neither am I intending to take that right away from schools."