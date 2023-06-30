Ballymoney woman diagnosed with rare brain tumour aged 12 graduates from Ulster University

After being diagnosed with a brain tumour aged 12, walking away with a degree in computer science could not have been further from the thoughts of the family of Ulster University graduate Lauren Monaghan.

But that’s just what she achieved yesterday, despite the road to higher education being anything but smooth sailing.

Lauren said she always took a keen interest in computers and maths and loved learning about how computer programmes work.

Her decision to apply to Ulster University was inspired by her software development teacher in school, who rated the course, and encouragement from her friends who were already in their first year and enjoying the student experience.

“I was diagnosed with a very rare brain tumour at age 12,” Lauren explained.

“Soon after, I went through two surgeries, with the second leading to a number of complications and further medical conditions.

“I had to take time out of school to travel to the US for trials and treatment, as well as to adjust to new medications to keep my body functioning.

“I still have rough days coping with the complications of my tumour, but I’ve learned to adapt and make the most of the good days.”

Battling through her health issues, Lauren worked with a tutor from home to continue her studies and to ensure she didn’t fall behind her classmates. It was at this stage that she was advised by her consultants to leave education after her GCSEs — but this wasn’t in Lauren’s plan.

“Despite the doctors’ advice, I knew I wanted to keep going. I wanted to do my A-levels and go on to higher education,” she added.

“The number of complications after the surgery and radiotherapy treatment were challenging, but I worked hard to catch up with classmates and get the grades I needed to move on to the next stage of my education.”

Lauren was on track to sit her A-levels when another health issue, not connected to the brain tumour, was discovered and, as a result, she had to be held back a year.

After receiving the necessary treatment, Lauren went back to school to sit her A-levels and was successful in her application to study at Ulster University in 2019, where she found her lecturers very supportive and who helped make the transition easier, along with Student Wellbeing.

In the first semester of her first year, Lauren enjoyed university life and her mum made the trip a few times a week from their home in Ballymoney to bring her to the Derry/Londonderry campus.

But then the Covid-19 pandemic struck during semester two and Lauren’s learning was moved online for the remainder of year one and all of year two.

In first year, Lauren joined Procraftination, an arts and crafts society based on the Derry/Londonderry campus, to meet people and get involved in the social side of university life.

When things moved online, Lauren became chairperson in her second year, hosting Zoom meetings throughout lockdowns.

Lauren and the other Procraftination members would stick to using household materials for their crafts, to make things as easy and accessible as possible.

After completing a placement as a software engineer in her third year, Lauren returned to campus for her final year. She then had her very first job interview, with incredible results.

“I was contacted on LinkedIn to apply for a two-year graduate programme at Citi,” she revealed.

“It was my very first graduate job interview, so I was quite nervous. But I’m delighted to say I was successful and I am due to start my role this September as a graduate software intern.”