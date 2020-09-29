Bangor school opts to close for two weeks after cases

A primary school in Co Down is believed to be the first school in Northern Ireland to close down for a fortnight after two cases of Covid-19 were identified.

St Comgall's Primary in Bangor told parents yesterday that the decision had been approved "at a higher level".

Pupils from two classes were asked to self-isolate as a result of the outbreak.

In a letter to parents, St Comgall's principal Cathy Hunter said the closure was "to protect the health and safety of the whole school community".

Mrs Hunter told the BBC that she had been left with "no other option", but said there was "no need to panic".

The school intends to reopen on October 12, and pupils will be home-schooled during the closure.

Education Minister Peter Weir told BBC Radio Ulster's Evening Extra that he would not comment on individual schools.

"In the vast majority of cases it should be a small group of children or adults who will self isolate as a result of this [positive Covid-19 test]," he said.

"There can be individual circumstances that happen within schools, which mean for whatever reason, that will have to go wider.

"I think it's probably inappropriate to deal with the individual circumstances of a specific school but in the vast majority of cases, it shouldn't be a whole school [that should close]."

Green Party councillor Barry McKee said he was confident that the school was prioritising the health of the school community.

"The advice from the school is not to panic which I believe to be good advice," he said.

"I have confidence that the school is prioritising public health and working with the Public Health Agency to make decisions based on the health and safety of the entire school community.

"I would offer my best wishes to parents, school staff and children during these times."

He added: "I would encourage our children to continue their studies as best they can from home, with the support of their teachers.

"I would also encourage local employers to be as flexible as possible with parents who will be affected by the closure of the school."

The Belfast Telegraph attempted to contact St Comgall's but no one was available for comment.