Belfast-born educator crowned Headteacher of the Year at Tes Schools Awards

Actor James Nesbitt presents Heather Hanbury with the TES Headteacher of the Year (Independent) Award alongside general secretary of the Independent Schools Council Julie Robinson

A headteacher originally from south Belfast has won an ‘Oscar of Education’ just a few weeks before her retirement.

Heather Hanbury, headmistress at Lady Eleanor Holles (LEH) School in Hampton, Richmond-Upon-Thames, England, was crowned Headteacher of the Year (Independent) at the Tes Schools Awards on Friday.

Ms Hanbury was presented with her prize by actor James Nesbitt at the ceremony, which has been dubbed the ‘Oscars of Education’.

The awards celebrate the extraordinary commitment, quality and innovation shown by teachers and support staff across the UK.

Ms Hanbury grew up in south Belfast and attended Princess Gardens School — now known as Hunterhouse College in Finaghy.

She later studied at the Universities of Edinburgh and Cambridge.

Speaking after winning the award, Ms Hanbury said: “I am overwhelmed with delight at this award, it means a lot. I retire in a few weeks’ time, so this is an incredible way to leave the profession that I love so much.”