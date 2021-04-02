Belfast council backs calls to include sign languages in curriculum

The council agreed to write to the Communities Minister to ask when the commitment to a sign language act contained in the New Decade, New Approach deal would be acted upon.

Belfast City Council has given its support for calls to add sign languages to the curriculum.

East Belfast Alliance councillor Ross McMullan, who brought a motion on the issue, said the council’s unanimous backing was an "important show of solidarity" with the deaf community.

"An accessible and inclusive Belfast will only be achieved if there is greater learning of sign languages and awareness and celebration of deaf culture," he added.

"This should start as early as possible. That’s why we agreed the learning of sign languages should be added to school curriculum to ensure all children learn from the earliest opportunity."

It also agreed to write to the Communities and Education Ministers to ensure the legislation includes provisions for sign languages to be added to the Key Stage 1 and Key Stage 2 curriculum, as well as the introduction of sign languages as a GCSE for secondary school pupils.

"Recognition of the deaf community as a cultural and linguistic minority in a long-awaited and much-needed sign language act, and provision of the resources to equip schools to be able to deliver sign language training, is vital," said Mr McMullan.

"It would be the most effective way to ensure as many people as possible can communicate in a sign language."