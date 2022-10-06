Belfast dad calls for better protection as safe cycling ‘not an option’ for daughter

A north Belfast dad has called for better protection for school pupils if they want to cycle to school — as riding a bicycle there safely is “not an option” for his daughter.

Dominic Bryan has made a video featuring his daughter’s attempts to cycle to her school just a mile away along the Cavehill Road to highlight the dangers faced by young cyclists during Cycle to School Week.

“We live less than a mile away from my daughter’s school,” he said. “But we can’t go up the Cavehill Road. There’s no bike lane,” Dominic, a member of North Belfast Cycle Campaign Group, explained.

“The Department for Infrastructure have promised a bike lane for a long time but they’ve decided they need to consult on our children’s safety.

“We couldn’t go up the Antrim Road either. There is a dedicated bus and cycle lane, but it only works in one direction, and it’s not the right direction for us.

“The trouble with roads like these is they’re busy when children are trying to get to school,” he continued. “You have intersections going both ways and even on the path it’s quite difficult.”

He pointed out parked cars blocking the width of the footpath. Anyone wishing to pass would have to go into the middle of the road to get around.

“Using the footpath is often not an option. The roads are unforgiving for any cyclist. And there’s no chance of cycling near the school with so many cars dropping off. Sometimes you have to push your bike along the footpath, if that’s possible.”

North Belfast dad Dominic Bryan with his daughter Aisling

As he spoke, cars were reversing out of driveways, adding to the danger for a child on a bike.

Campaign group Sustrans said children who do wish to travel to school by themselves need safe routes.

The group’s Active School Travel manager, Beth Harding, said there are thousands who would opt to travel by bicycle if the infrastructure was there.

“Improved infrastructure to help parents ditch driving and make a healthier and cheaper journey instead is the focus of this year’s Cycle to School Week,” she explained.

“While 43% of pupils at participating schools now usually travel actively to school, as many as 80% would like to.”

Sustrans is also calling for a ‘Schools Streets’ programme to be created in Northern Ireland to provide safe, car-free zones around schools.

At Currie Primary School on the Limestone Road in north Belfast there are plans to build a protected cycle lane as part of the Belfast Cycling Network Plan. Parents are still waiting for the laneway to be built.

Principal Ashleigh Galway was delighted to see so many of her pupils enjoying Sustrans’ Active School Travel programme which provides them with the skills, knowledge and experience to make essential journeys by bike, scooter or on foot.

“Cycle To School Week gives many of our families the opportunity to make the break from doing the school run by car. A protected cycle lane on our doorstep would be beneficial in securing the safety of everyone travelling to and from school,” she said.

Sustrans said that safety won’t be possible all year round unless the Government addresses three urgent priorities.

“We need to see protected cycle lanes on all main road routes to schools — to make cycling families feel safe and welcome on the road,” said Chief Executive Xavier Brice.

“There’s a need for a ban on the plague of pavement parking — putting an end to this discriminatory practice nationwide, and for the creation of 20 Minute Neighbourhoods — new housing developments to be within a 20-minute return walk of local amenities.

“Engaging this generation of younger school pupils with cycling, and teaching them the importance of travelling actively, will only work if we all strive to make sure children and families feel safe and welcome on the road.

"That’s why this Cycle to School Week, Sustrans calls on the Government to show real ambition and commit to installing protected cycle lanes along all main road routes to schools.”

The Department for Infrastructure has been asked for a response.