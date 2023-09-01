Belfast dad frustrated at EA for not increasing teaching assistant hours for Down’s syndrome daughter

An east Belfast father has blamed education cutbacks for the fact that his daughter who has Down’s Syndrome has to leave school half an hour before her friends every day.

Jason Gillard said his five-year-old daughter Aria has to leave Braniel Primary School early every day, as the EA will not pay for her teaching assistant's extra hours.

“She had a teaching assistant in her nursery for 22.5 hours. That was when their school time was 9am to 1.30pm,” Jason explained.

“Now she’s gone into P1, it finishes at 2pm. The school applied for the extra 2.5 hours per week in February. Then in June, we got a statement back confirming the same times, so the school thought it was a clerical error.

“We highlighted that Aria needed a one-to-one assistant with her at all times, so that she can do what she needs to do and also to facilitate the class teacher with the other kids.

“The school emailed three times to get no response; they rang the EA and got nothing. Aria started school on Monday and it was only on Wednesday that the school got correspondence from the EA. All it stated was that Aria has been confirmed to have 22.5 hours for a teaching assistant.”

Jason reiterated that Aria requires a dedicated assistant for her own safety and the benefit of the teacher and the other pupils in her class.

“Aria is still in nappies, so for instance, what happens if she has an accident? She needs that one-to-one.

“Children with Down Syndrome are also more prone to running off and Aria has vents (hearing aids). She couldn’t hear until two months ago. She’s trying to catch up with everything.

“The school would never kick her out, the school has been brilliant – but there’s no way that Aria could be in the school on her own, safely, with just a teacher for a half hour at the end.

“So, we thought the best thing to do would be to pick her up early. She has to be different from the rest of her classmates, by packing up at 1.20pm and leaving the school early, all for the sake of everyone’s safety.”

The concerned dad said the EA will not answer any questions or explain why they rejected the request for the teaching assistant’s extra hours.

“We rang the EA on Thursday and were told that 22.5 hours had been allocated as they were counting half-hour breaks for Aria’s lunch, when the teaching assistant wouldn’t be with her.

“Her Down Syndrome doesn’t stop for half an hour because it’s lunch and because you’re not going to pay for it.

“They also said they told the school that they can reassess this at any time and that they feel with three adults in the room, Aria will be fine

“I saw the email that the EA sent and it didn’t say any of that at all. It didn’t answer any of the questions the deputy head asked. It just said she’s been given 22.5 hours.”

Jason said the EA agreed Aria would be facilitated going into a mainstream school, because if they didn’t, his family would have then looked at placing her in a special needs school, which is more costly for the authority.

In May, the EA warned about a "significant shortfall" in places for pupils in special schools across Northern Ireland.

It came after an EA committee was told there is a need for more than 850 additional places in special schools.

Principals of mainstream primary schools were asked if they could open specialist learning support units to admit pupils with severe learning difficulties (SLD).

In response to Jason’s comments, an Education Authority spokesperson said: “We cannot comment on individual cases.

"However, the Education Authority (EA) is working to ensure all children with a statement of special educational needs and/or disability (SEND) receive a placement and resources as appropriate, which fully meets their needs to ensure that they are happy, learning and succeeding, and this remains our top priority.”

The spokesperson also referred to the authority’s Statutory Assessment process, which states: “Recommendations for statutory assessments are received throughout the year which means that children may require a change of placement to best meet their needs at any point throughout the year.

“Children are informed once their school placement has been finalised, rather than on a fixed date and are required to go through the regular admissions process until such times as a proposed statement may be produced.

“Once a child’s statement is in place, it will be subject to an Annual Review to ensure that their needs are still being met and to consider if the provision made and the placement is still appropriate.”

Braniel Primary School has been contacted for comment.