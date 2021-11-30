Belfast pupils who missed out on trip to film festival host one of their own

Children from Cliftonville Integrated Primary School pose with a Star Wars Stormtrooper as they enjoy the school’s film festival

A north Belfast primary school has come up with a novel idea to offset the disappointment of its pupils after a planned trip to a film festival at their local cinema was called off — they’ve hosted one of their own.

Cliftonville Integrated Primary School organised an in-house mini-festival for its pupils after they were unable to attend the festival, run by educational charity Into Film Festival.

When pupils were unable to make the trip to Movie House at CitySide, Michele McAlonan helped make the school look the part for the festival by approaching the charity for some movie posters and banners to give the school the look and feel of a real festival.

“We have worked with Into Film for quite a few years and have always attended the festival.” Michele said.

“We didn’t want the children to miss out this year, so we decided to bring the festival to them to give them a lift.”

The festival was opened by Kenneth Branagh as he promoted his new film Belfast, but making sure the pupils didn’t miss out completely, Cliftonville Integrated contacted organisers for help.

“I contacted Into Film and asked them if they had anything to make the school feel like the cinema and they supplied loads of movie-related items including posters, badges, and review sheets,” said Michele.

“The children did some fabulous work linked to the films watched and we even ran a review writing competition. The girl who won had written a lovely review about the film Wonder, starring Owen Wilson and Julia Roberts.”

Michele said that using film as an educational tool has had a positive impact on the children’s literacy and analytical skills.

“They love watching a film and then discussing it afterwards,” she added. “It has been very good for the children, especially those who find it difficult to express their ideas in written form. It really does help encourage those children who don’t usually get involved in classroom discussions."

Into Film, the UK’s leading charity for film in education, supports educators to unlock the power of film to deliver transformative learning outcomes for children and young people aged five to 19 in class, extra-curricular settings and in cinemas.

Designed in partnership with educators, its programme features the UK’s only school-specific film streaming service (Into Film+), online teaching resources and training, careers information, cinema screenings and a network of extra-curricular film clubs.