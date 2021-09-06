Belfast Royal Academy removes CCTV cameras from boys’ toilets after parent backlash

Reports that a Belfast school has removed CCTV footage from the boys’ toilets after a backlash from parents have been welcomed.

Belfast Royal Academy faced criticism over a decision to install the cameras over the summer months.

It’s understood that parents were informed on Monday that the cameras have been removed.

An impact assessment is also to be carried out with the school’s CCTV policy updated in due course.

The school has been contacted for a response.

Ulster Unionist MLA Robbie Butler sits on Stormont’s Education Committee.

Ulster Unionist MLA Robbie Butler. Photo: PressEye.

“It’s the right call even if it’s kind of a late call in so much as it was a strange decision in the first place,” he told the Belfast Telegraph.

“I suppose updating their CCTV policy is a good thing but how it came about in the first place is a thing for all Boards of Governors in schools to think about in terms of how to protect young people,” he said.

“Maybe there are issues in and around schools such as bullying, there’s obviously the safety and welfare of pupils however there’s also a balance of human rights and privacy always to be maintained. So I do welcome it, it’s good to see BRA are (updating) their policy but it’s something for everyone to think about and learn from it.”

Following initial reports about the cameras, the school had said they had not been activated and that there was no plan to do so without a wider consultation.

Koulla Yiasouma, NI Commissioner for Children and Young People, commented: “Very welcome decision and pleased that sense has prevailed.

“The removal of the cameras will provide assurance to the young people that they will not be switched on without their knowledge or consent.

“I hope that no school will ever consider using surveillance in this way without proper consideration of the child protection and privacy implications and without proper consultation with young people and their parents,” she added.