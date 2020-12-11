Belfast school hit with third tragedy as pupil Daniel Black dies suddenly

Loss of Daniel third tragedy to hit college since start of pandemic

Daniel Black was described as ‘modest and humble’

A school community in north Belfast has been left in shock following the sudden death of a pupil.

Daniel Black, a year 13 student at St Malachy's College, was described as "one of the really good guys" in a tribute from his school yesterday.

It is the third death at the school since the start of the pandemic.

A statement issued on the school's Facebook page said that staff and pupils had been left deeply saddened by his loss.

"Daniel was a modest and humble Malachian, who was very popular with both his teachers and peers," the tribute read.

"He deserved much praise for the way in which he went about his life in the College. Yet, he never sought out praise."

A keen historian and "an industrious geographer", he was also studying Business for his A-levels.

"His teachers agree that he was 'one of the really good guys', always well-mannered and respectful," the statement added.

"He was totally dependable with all aspects of his work and carried his academic ability with a modesty and humility.

"He just got on with it! He was a very conscientious student who took everything in his stride. Never an excuse! Never a complaint! In his own calm and measured way he rose to every challenge." Passing on their sympathies to the family, the school statement said he would be remembered as "a most respected and valued member" of the college.

The tragedy follows the death of another St Malachy's pupil in June, 14-year-old Noah Donohoe, who died after going missing in north Belfast. And in May, talented gaelic footballer and hurler Carl Mooney, an Year 11 pupil, passed away suddenly.

On Thursday, hundreds shared messages of condolences for Daniel Black's family on the school's Facebook page.

"Praying for Daniel's family, friends, all year 13s, staff and the St Malachy's community. It's been a heartbreaking year," one woman said.

Another commented: "So sorry for Daniel and his family. God rest him. The staff and all the boys will be in our prayers this Christmas. It has been such an awful year for the school community marked by such tragic loss."

Funeral details have yet to be announced at this stage.