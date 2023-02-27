Belfast School of Music: Chorus of concern as facility faces uncertain future

School that produced likes of James Galway and Barry Douglas seeks new home

The City of Belfast School of Music has been operating for 68 years

Fears over the future of City of Belfast School of Music are rising to a crescendo with time running out to find a new home.

The school will vacate premises in north Belfast as the current base at the Fortwilliam site of the former Castle High School is to be re-purposed to provide an extension for Harberton Special School from the start of September.

Belfast School of Music's former site at Donegall Pass

Mark McArdle is chair of the Parents’ Association at the school — which has produced the likes of James Galway and Barry Douglas over a 68-year history — and he said that while there is no intention of denying the much needed extension of Harberton, he would like to see progress on finding a new base as a mater of urgency.

“There seems to be a general apathy in trying to resolve the issues around the school,” he said. “We’ve been operating with an interim principal for more than a decade. We don’t mind where in Belfast the base is, we just need somewhere to call home.

“The idea that the school can be decanted out across various locations means the future does look uncertain,” he said.

“It feels like we are being slowly disbanded. There has even been a suggestion that the school should move online, but any sense of belonging will disappear.

“Belfast has always has a great tradition of music. We are living in a UNESCO City of Music but at the same time in danger of allowing future musicians to simply slip away.”

North Belfast SDLP councillor Carl Whyte comes from a family which grew up with music and was a regular at the school.

“Having no base will create huge logistical problems,” he said. “Pupils have been told not to keep their instruments in a car overnight, but we’re now working towards storing them in a shipping container. That simply isn’t going to work.

“The school’s former premises in Donegall Pass are still sitting empty and there are plenty of places the school could use.

“Throughout the Troubles it gave so many young people a sense of belonging. Seeing all those years of dedication fritter away will strip away something that helped give Belfast its identity.”

SDLP North Belfast Councillor Carl Whyte

A consultation was carried out into the future of music services in 2016, with the results still unpublished, but the Education Authority said it remains committed to the continued provision of the EA Music Service across Northern Ireland, including in the Belfast area.

“The service has historically been known as the City of Belfast School of Music (CBSM),” it said.

“In light of the proposed growth of Harberton School (North) on the Fortwilliam site, EA staff and services which are currently based there will vacate the Fortwilliam premises in advance of September 2023.

“In order to facilitate continuity of provision for pupils, music tuition will continue at the Fortwilliam site until the end of the current school year. Work is on-going to identify alternative locations.

“EA Music Service currently uses a range of school locations across Belfast, for group and ensemble activities and this will continue.

“EA Management is working closely with staff affected, including through ongoing meetings to ensure all staff and services are fully supported during the process of relocation.”