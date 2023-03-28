Belfast schoolchildren to deliver funding fears at NIO’s door

Schoolchildren from north and west Belfast plan to hand a letter of concern to the Secretary of State highlighting the urgent need for continued funding of educational support services.

A group of 51 schools have prepared the letter for Chris Heaton-Harris to register their “sense of deep concern and anger” as funding for educational support programmes could be in jeopardy.

It will be handed in on Friday barring a last minute change to the funding cuts proposed for education.

Among those under threat are the West Belfast Partnership Board’s (WBPB) education programme, Sharing the Learning, Full Service Community Network’s (FSCN) School Supports and Counselling Programme and Youth Services provided by EANI.

Further fears surround a reduction or ending of funded programmes including Happy Healthy Minds, Engage Funding and Extended Schools Funding, and the likely end of ‘holiday hunger’ payments for pupils entitled to free school meals.

The schools said the WBPB programme makes an incalculable difference to the lives and educational prospects of 14,000-plus children from across all of the schools.

“The consistent levels of support, engagement and opportunities afforded to children, parents and school staff communities as a result of this programme has played an integral part in helping improve the educational outcomes for the children of what continues to be widely recognised as one of the main areas of disadvantage in Northern Ireland,” they said.

Read more Stormont department no longer able to afford to pay for children's cycling training in schools

“The Newcomer Support Programme provided by FSCN is likely to significantly impact those families with English as an additional language, including refugee families from Syria, Afghanistan, Sudan and Ukraine.

“Pupil performance within our region is consistently above that expected for areas with a similar socio-economic profile.

“Our schools have bought into a vision for improving educational attainment across this part of the city and this has been spearheaded and shaped by Angie Mervyn, education manager, and her team at the WBPB.”

An annual Easter school event, jointly funded by WBPB and FSCN, is being organised.

The schools warned: “More than two hundred pupils anticipated to attend will lose out on this invaluable support unless a funding decision is made urgently … The current funding situation will have a hugely detrimental impact on the achievements and future life chances of the current GCSE cohort who stand to lose out.”

The schools added that more than 3,140 primary pupils are supported with their numeracy and literacy development.