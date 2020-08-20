Belfast students have UK's lowest rents and do most part-time work

Students in Belfast continue to pay the lowest rent in the UK but the second highest amount on nights out, a new survey has found. (Chris Radburn/PA)

Students in Belfast continue to pay the lowest rent in the UK but the second highest amount on nights out, a new survey has found.

The NatWest Student Living Index 2020 has compared student experiences across UK cities, with an extra focus this year on the impact of Covid-19.

Belfast remained the most affordable city with a monthly rent of £251.50, a sharp drop from the 2019 average of £326.

Liverpool (£22.30) and Belfast (£21.90) students expect to spend the most on nights out, well ahead of students in Cambridge (£13.50) and Durham (£11.90) who spent the least.

Monthly spend on booze for Belfast students was an average of £28, far behind the top spenders in Oxford who splashed out an average of £45.

The survey also found that Belfast students spend much more on items and activities (£449.50) than on their monthly rent. To afford this, students in Belfast are likely to spend the most time in part-time work at 21.7 hours a week, nine hours above the national average.

Students here have an average monthly income during term time of £974.90, which includes an average of £310 in student loans, £160 from term time work and £158 from parents or family.

Although Belfast largely compares favourably with the rest of the UK, one in four students (25%) said they found managing money stressful.

On the impact of Covid-19, just 29% of UK students felt supported by their universities with an even lower approval rating in Belfast (23%).

Less than one-in-three UK students (31%) rated the communication from universities during the pandemic dropping to 13% in Belfast.

Almost three quarters (71%) of students were offered support for their mental health during the crisis, yet more than one in four (29%) received no support at all.

Several students in Belfast taking part in the survey shared their experiences.

A third year student at Queen's University said: "It's had a massive affect on my education as this was my last year and I was due to graduate. My university provided minimal support during the crisis and I was set to take five exams of which most were 80% of the module. The small amount of support provided had a huge effect on the preparation and since many lectures were cancelled, especially revision lessons, we as students were unable to be properly prepared and unable to revise efficiently as the library was closed down."

A first year Queen's student added: "It makes it incredibly difficult to get a job, and a large number of internships were cancelled. It also makes it unlikely we'll be back in normal class by the time the next year starts."

Ellen Fearon is President of the National Union of Students in Northern Ireland (NUS-USI).

"It's troubling to see that students in Northern Ireland are likely to spend 21.7 hours in work, over 9 hours over the national average," she said. "Most institutions recommend that students spend no more than 15 hours in work, otherwise it could be detrimental to their ability to complete their studies and look after their own wellbeing."

She added that a student survey from NUS-USI in April found 16% of student workers had been let go by their employer and 12% had their hours reduced.

"Students usually find work in industries which have been significantly affected by the pandemic, such as hospitality, and with so many relying on this work to make ends meet I have real concerns for students entering the new academic year.

"It's important that all students receive the financial support they need in the year ahead and that investment is made in mental health provision to help students who may be struggling to cope."