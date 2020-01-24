Belfast Telegraph transfer test guide reveals scores accepted by every Northern Ireland school
The Belfast Telegraph's annual results breakdown, revealing the grades needed to get into selective grammar schools, remains an indispensable guide for parents.
As in previous years, we have produced AQE and GL summaries showing the grades that schools accepted.
The Belfast Telegraph asked every grammar school:
There are no official Department of Education figures, because both the Post Primary Transfer Consortium's GL assessment and the Association of Quality Education's (AQE) Common Entrance Assessment are unofficial tests.