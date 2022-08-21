Belfast volunteers praise ‘fantastic’ response to free school uniform appeal

Parents in Belfast have been praised for a huge response to an appeal to donate school uniforms, as the cost of living crisis deepens.

On Saturday, a wide selection of uniforms were available for free at the Ballynafeigh Church in south Belfast.

SDLP councillor Gary McKeown was among those helping with the collection, and said it showed the need for urgent intervention from both schools and Stormont.

“We have been really heartened by the response we’ve received from the community when asked to donate uniforms that are in good condition,” he told the Belfast Telegraph.

“It all came together very quickly and it’s the first time we’ve done it in this format. So we’re hoping a lot of parents will be able to get good quality items for their children.”

Read more Schools should learn a lesson and scrap expensive uniforms

He added: “We’ve had a good spread of uniforms from across different schools. Anybody we’ve spoken to who has attended the drop off understands, as we all do, the current pressures of the cost-of-living crisis.

“They’re happy to do anything they can to support the community. There’s also the environmental aspect of it, that is a better use of the clothes than going into landfills.”

Recently Children’s Commissioner Koulla Yiasouma criticised schools that were insisting their parents bought expensive uniforms that stretched household budgets.

Read more Explainer: How you can stretch the budget to meet school uniform costs

Mr McKeown commented: “The whole reason you have a school uniform is so that children from lower income families don’t feel marginalised, for example if other students turned up wearing designer gear.

“If uniforms are too expensive for parents, it undermines that purpose and also sends out a bad message about materialism.

“I think the Department for Education also ought to make sure that there are legal limits on what schools can charge for uniforms.”

Also involved in the initiative was the SDLP’s West Belfast representative Paul Doherty, who runs the Foodstock Foodbank.

Commenting on Twitter, he praised the “fantastic” input from parents dropping of “pre-loved” uniforms.

Paul, who has run a similar scheme at his Andersonstown Road foodbank in recent years, said in an earlier statement he had never seen such demand, and that parents had been travelling from all over Belfast and further in need of support.

“The cost of school uniforms are becoming prohibitive for the average family,” he said.

“When you add up a uniform, PE kit and other assorted school materials the cost is well over £100, and when you have more than one child at school you are talking hundreds and hundreds and for many people this just isn’t possible,” he said.

“I have met with countless parents who are at their wits end worrying about how they are going to pay for their child’s uniforms. I have once again been astounded by the community response to this situation – people have come together and donated what they have to our uniform scheme and we have been able to help a huge number of people.

"I’m very proud of the work we do, but the community shouldn’t be expected to step in and make up for political failure time after time.”