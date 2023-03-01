Belfast’s ‘inspirational’ School of Music must be protected, says world-renowned pianist Douglas

Pianist Barry Douglas has said everything possible must be done to protect the ‘amazing resource’ of the City of Belfast School of Music , which helped shape his musical career as a child.

The future of the school of music has been thrown into doubt as it will have to vacate its current premises in north Belfast at the end of the current school year.

The buildings at the of Castle High School in Fortwilliam are to be repurposed for a much-needed extension of the neighbouring Harberton Special School.

Parents are now calling on the Education Authority to urgently address the need to find a new home for the school, which Barry fears will be fragmented unless a solution is found in time for the start of the new school year in September.

Barry studied piano, cello, clarinet and organ growing up in Belfast while attending Methodist College and said his time with the City of Belfast School of Music helped inspire him to a successful career.

“I remember as a child and teenager the amazing resource of the Belfast School of Music - the access to playing clarinet in a band (Concert Band), in the Youth Orchestra (CBYO) and all the great tuition from the teachers,” he said.

“I was inspired that young people from all sections of Northern Ireland society at that time rehearsed and played together on Saturday mornings with no issues of segregation or discomfort.

“That was so helpful and inspirational to me when I formed Camerata Ireland in 1999, the only all-island orchestra.

“This is very worrying that the future of this amazing school may be fragmented or worse.

“The importance to young people, their discipline and confidence is of inestimable value, as is the cross community aspect. Let’s protect this amazing resource.”

And it’s the cross community aspect, which brought children and young people from all communities together which helped build the school into one of the most successful projects of the last half a century, something all connected with the school want to see continue.

“Having no base will create huge logistical problems,” said North Belfast Cllr Carl Whyte, a member of a family who all attended the school every weekend.

“The school’s former premises in Donegall Pass are still sitting empty and there are plenty of places the school could use,” he said.

“Throughout the Troubles it gave so many young people a sense of belonging. Seeing all those years of dedication fritter away will strip away something that helped give Belfast its identity.”

Mark McArdle is chair of the Parents’ Association.

“The idea that the school can be ‘decanted’ out across various locations means the future does look uncertain,” he said.

“It feels like we are being slowly disbanded. There has even been a suggestion that the school should move online, but any sense of belonging will disappear.

“Belfast has always has a great tradition of music. We are living in a UNESCO City of Music but at the same time in danger of allowing future musicians to simply slip away.”

The Education Authority said it does want to work with the school to secure its future, but as yet little progress has been made in attempting to secure a new venue.

“The service has historically been known as the City of Belfast School of Music (CBSM),” it said.

“In light of the proposed growth of Harberton School (North) on the Fortwilliam site, EA staff and services which are currently based there will vacate the Fortwilliam premises in advance of September 2023.

“In order to facilitate continuity of provision for pupils, music tuition will continue at the Fortwilliam site until the end of the current school year. Work is on-going to identify alternative locations.

“EA Music Service currently uses a range of school locations across Belfast, for group and ensemble activities and this will continue.

“EA Management is working closely with staff affected, including through ongoing meetings to ensure all staff and services are fully supported during the process of relocation.”

A consultation was carried out into the future of music services in 2016, with the results still unpublished and the school has been operating without a permanent principal for the past decade.