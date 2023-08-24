Both schools and pupils proud of achievements as NI’s GCSE results revealed

St Pius X High School principal Peter Friel with teacher Mrs Bell, pupils James O'Neill and Cara Quinn and Michael Crossan (CCEA) as the school celebrated a successful year of GCSE achievement

St Pius X High School principal Peter Friel with pupils GCSE pupils Jenna Devlin, Josh Madden, Tierna Doyle and Charlie Kealey and Michael Crossan of CCEA

Ben Bell, Owen O'Kane, Patrick McNulty and Erin McCoy were among pupils celebrating their GCSE results at Rainey Endowed in Magherafelt

There are three different schools within a mile radius of Magherafelt and one word keeps coming up as pupils gather to collect their GCSE results.

That word is ‘proud’.

Proud at the level of achievement, proud at the resilience of the students and teaching staff and proud to see the delight on faces on results day.

Pupils at Rainey Endowed, St Pius X High and Magherafelt High were among more than 30,000 across Northern Ireland receiving their results.

At Magherafelt High, principal Grace Anderson was wishing she could be in two places at once, with her son, a pupil at Slemish College in Ballymena, also receiving results.

“I know exactly what the parents are going through,” she said. “I’m seeing it from both sides today. But this is like family to me as well. It’s a delight to see so many happy faces. The whole school is buzzing after a fantastic set of results.”

Jack Parke was all smiles as he waited to select his A-levels. It’s a position he didn’t believe he would be in.

“I’m just too excited,” he said, having picked up five GCSEs. “I’ve done better than I dared hope for and it’s a wonderful feeling.”

Alongside him, Ben McIlhatton is equally as delighted with his two A grades, a B and four Cs.

“It was only yesterday I started to get a bit nervous,” he said. “It’s a relief now I have what I need to do A-levels.”

Principal Grace Anderson said she was “delighted and proud” at the success of her pupils.

“People think Covid is over, but there is a legacy there,” she said. “But the set of results we have achieved, and the results across Northern Ireland, shows just how special our children are and how wonderful our teachers are too.”

The smiles were just as broad at St Pius X High School where principal Peter Friel has followed the educational path of this year’s cohort closely. They were all starting first year in his own first year as principal.

“It’s special to see them come through and perform so well,” he said.

Tierna Doyle was one of those pupils with plenty to celebrate. Four A* grades, 3 As and a B. “It’s better than I expected,” she smiled. “It’s a happy day after all the waiting.”

And for Jenna Devlin it was five A*s, three As and two B grades. “Very pleased,” was her reaction. “It’s a pretty good day.”

James Quinn from Desertmartin has been distracting himself, working with his dad and playing with his GAA club, but earned three A*s, six As and a B.

“I hadn’t really thought about today until this week,” he admitted. “But it’s gone really well.”

At Rainey Endowed there were more celebrations after achieving a best ever set of results.

“It’s been an outstanding year,” said principal Mark McCullough. “A huge thanks goes to the parents and staff for all their support for the pupils, but obviously to the pupils themselves who should be proud of what they have achieved.

“There has been a tremendous resilience throughout the school, and across schools in Northern Ireland.”

For pupil Patrick McNulty it’s gone better than expected.

“I’ve achieved what I hoped for, but you’re never sure until you open the envelope,” he said.

For Ben Bell it’s A-levels ahead after seven A grades and three Bs. “It’s a nice feeling. I’m relaxed now,” he added.

Owen O’Kane delighted his mum with his straight A grades (four A*s).

“Yeah. She’s happy today,” he said. “I think she was more nervous than me.”

And for Erin McCoy from Toomebridge, A-levels also await as she juggles with an international equestrian career — the sport runs in the family. She’s the cousin of former champion jockey Tony McCoy.

“It can be hard studying and competing,” the 16-year-old said, dressage her discipline in the sport. “I’m so happy to be coming back for A-levels.”