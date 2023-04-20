Breakfast and homework clubs may end as extended schools programme faces axe

The decision follows the ending of Happy Healthy Minds, the Holiday Hunger allowance for free school meals and the Engage scheme. Stock image.

Cuts to education in Northern Ireland are continuing after it emerged that the extended schools programme will no longer be available after the current academic year.

This could mean the end of after-school sports and social clubs, breakfast clubs and schools may no longer be able to make their buildings available for community use.

The Department of Education informed schools by letter on Thursday morning that funding for the programme, which aims to improve levels of educational achievement for disadvantaged children and young people by providing the additional support that they might need to help them reach their full potential, will not be available after June.

The decision follows the ending of Happy Healthy Minds, the Holiday Hunger allowance for free school meals and the Engage scheme.

“As you are aware, in the absence of an Executive, it is expected that the 2023-24 Budget outcome for all government departments will be decided by the Secretary of State in due course,” the letter to principals said.

“As with all other departments, the Department of Education is yet to receive its confirmed budget allocation. However, the indicative budget allocation recently advised by the Northern Ireland Office is extremely challenging for education, and as a result, the department has had to make significant savings from April 1, 2023. It is in this context that I write to you for the purpose of providing an update on the interim financial planning assumptions for 2023-24.

“The interim allocation reflects the indicative allocation from the Secretary of State which represents significant cuts to the education budget.

“It also recognises that the extended schools programme has been supported in recent years with £5.8m of funding from the Confidence and Supply agreement. This funding is no longer available, and, due to the extent of budget pressures, it is not possible for this to be covered from the Department of Education’s budget.

“The interim allocation for the extended schools programme has therefore been set at £2.285m. This represents a reduction in budget of £6.868m from that available in the 2022/23 financial year and an overall reduction of 75%. Consequently, unless additional funding is allocated by the Secretary of State, funding can only be provided for the extended schools programme to the end of the academic year, June 2023.

“Only those schools that continue to fully meet the extended schools criteria will receive funding and they will shortly be advised of the indicative funding available for the period April to June 2023 to allow provision to continue until the end of the current academic year. Schools should plan on the basis that no further funding will be available after June 30, 2023.”

Justin McCamphill, NASUWT national official for Northern Ireland, said the decision is yet another blow to the most vulnerable children and young people.

“Post-Covid, we need a recovery plan for our most vulnerable children and young people. Instead they are being subject to cuts which the Secretary of State has the power to reverse,” he said.

“If these cuts go ahead, we will see the end of breakfast and homework clubs, after-school sports, art clubs, drama clubs, ICT clubs and programmes for parents and families as well as community use of school premises. There can be no expectation that teachers will fill the gap on an unpaid basis.

“This decision is being made in the context of wider cuts to education and against a back drop of accelerating real-terms pay cuts. The Department of Education should be in no doubt that cutting services will only strengthen the resolve of NASUWT members as they take strike action next week.”

The department added that it recognises “how disappointing this is for everyone involved in the delivery of this longstanding programme, and for the young people and families who have benefited from its support over many years”.

It added: “This decision has been necessary given the severely constrained financial context and we greatly appreciate your understanding and ongoing commitment in these difficult times.”

Alan Law, Nipsa assistant secretary, said the loss of the programme, which has been running since 2006, will be “a devastating blow”.

“It is yet another example of the failure of politicians to govern,” he said.

“The programme is being wrecked and the valuable and important work destroyed. It is shameful that these decisions are being taken without anyone being accountable.”